Now at the dawn of selection for New Zealand as part of Friday's New Years Test at CIS, Somerville is struggling to understand how her journey came to an end.

"I got pinched that I'm here in front of the members (standing) to talk to you," said Somerville. "I will never forget when Nathan Lyon had his second daughter – it was my third shield game, which put me on a full-time contract in 2014. I was just in tears in the parking lot, realizing that I was going to be a cricket. What is it? A happy time for me. "

On Wednesday, Will Somerville will play SCG nets. Credit: Getty

One of the former coaches of the Somerville school remembers the qualities of a player two years below the former Australian opening drummer Ed Cowan, the only other player of the prestigious private school in Sydney.

"It's a story for the good guys," said Kyle Thompson, who was director of cricket and sportsmaster of Cranbrook during Somerville's stay there. “There was a stigma going around New South Wales that private school cricketers never seemed to get there, but at that time there was definitely Eddie and Will who were both playing international cricket and a lot of first class cricket. These are the exceptions to this rule.

"This is the humble guy who loved cricket, worked very hard at it, was really modest in all that he accomplished, who kept playing and playing and now he is finally being rewarded for it. There is a great message for any child who I think likes cricket. "

Somerville, a 193-centimeter hors-spinner, has always been a tall and prodigious tweaker whose ability to extract extra bounce has not been without headache for opponents of schoolchildren in the combined schools competition there almost 20 years ago.

Somerville rolls his arm for NSW in a 2014 Sheffield Shield game. Credit: Getty

"He worked on things over and over until he got it right," said Thompson. "He was really well liked, had a good cricket brain and was one of those kids who loved games.

"He was a big kid and he gave a little boost and certainly bounced the ball. He has always been very successful, whatever his level. "

Although he was born in Wellington, New Zealand, Somerville is as eastern suburbs as possible. Her mother and stepfather still live in Coogee and her children will stay there during the test.

Somerville and Cowan did not play cricket together in school, but were teammates at the University of Sydney and then in New South Wales for most of Somerville’s 12 games against the Blues.

After school, Somerville began his school career with Easts, whose president, Jim Maxwell, the voice of ABC cricket and an old Cranbrook boy, hopes to see the friendly boy known to teammates as " Emu "get the green light for a test on" house floor "at the CGS.

"You only have to look at the quality of his New South Wales record before deciding that he should go play (play for) New Zealand," said Maxwell. "At least he can do a little bit and even spin a ball."

Of the Australian test team trained in New South Wales, Pat Cummins (St Paul & # 39; s Grammar School) is the only one to have attended a private school.

Somerville, a crazy All Blacks fan, was also a second rugby rower who raced in the school's first XV in his last year.

"Eddie played the fly (five-eighth) and Will in the second row," said Thompson. "The kids weren't just playing cricket; you did both and didn't specialize."

Somerville, with three tests under his belt, will be able to pass on some local knowledge, whether or not he is selected to play in front of a crowd full of friends and family for the final test of the Australian summer.

"I've played here before, so it's a familiar environment," said Somerville. "It's the cricket test, another pot of fish, and it's going to be difficult. I wouldn't say I expect to (play). I'll see how it goes in 48 hours (after ) assess the window and (see) what the balance will look like. I hope of course. "

Tom Decent is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald

