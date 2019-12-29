Kitchener Rangers run past London Knights on vacation

Loading...

Six goals in the Kitchener Rangers' second half led to a 7-2 win against the London Knights on Saturday afternoon when both teams returned from their vacation break.

The Knights shook off any turkey-flavored rust immediately when they scored their first two shots of the game. Matvey Guskov directed a point shot to Jacob Ingham in the first half at 1:43 and Billy Moskal scored his fifth goal of the year just under five minutes later.

The middle period, however, belonged to the Rangers as their veterans went to work aggressively. Riley Damiani, Draft Pick from Dallas Stars, scored two goals and assisted two others. Jonathan Yantsis kept up with 50 goals in a row for a second season, scoring goals 20 and 21 that year. Overager Greg Meireles and defender Arber Xhekaj were 6-2 behind in 40 minutes, 28 minutes apart.

Kitchener scored the only third-half goal when Liam Hawel unlocked a puck in the Knights Zone and fed Mike Petizian at the end of the game. Petizian passed the puck past Dylan Myskiw, who replaced Brett Brochu in the third section.

The Rangers 'penalty shootout performed great against London's power game when they killed all nine of the Knights' occasions. Kitchener went with the man advantage 2-for-7.

The Rangers defeated London 30-24.

The knights are waiting for the OHL to be informed of two penalties to be handed out during the game. London striker Cole Tymkin received a match penalty for blindsiding when he met ranger striker Isaac Langdon in the center of the ice shortly after the first half of the first half. Langdon did not return to the game.

Knight defender Gerard Keane was also expelled from the game in the second period when he was judged a game misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Decisions about these incidents may need to be made quickly when London goes to Sarnia on Sunday afternoon.

Russia makes Canada a world junior

The Canada team and the Russia team were 1-1 at the 2020 Junior Ice Hockey World Championship. Russia beat Canada 6-0 on day three when Grigori Denisenko, Alexander Khovanov and Nikita Alexandrov scored a goal and presented a template earned. Amir Miftakhov parried 23 times. Russia opened the game 1:44 and led 3-0 after 20 minutes. Russia will play Team USA on Sunday. The Americans are also 1-1 after a defeat in the opening game against Team Canada and a victory over Germany on day 2. Canada will face Germany on December 30 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Merkley is back in the top three

According to Stat Master Geoffrey Brandow, Ryan Knley of the London Knights will end the decade with an award that only he can claim. Merkley is again in the top three defenders of the Ontario Hockey League. This is the third year in a row that the San Jose Sharks prospect has been in this position. As long as he stays with Mississauga Steelheads defender Thomas Harley until New Years Eve, Merkley will be the only OHL defender in the 2010s to take this position on the offensive for so long.

Next

The knights begin their annual home with the Sarnia stitch, which sometimes ends one calendar year and begins another or leads to a new decade, as will be the case this time.

London and Sarnia have only seen one time most of the first half of the season. The game didn't take place until Friday, December 13th in the Budweiser Gardens. Sting goalkeeper Ethan Langevin scored 35 saves and Sarnia won 5-3.

Both back-to-back games will be played at 4:00 p.m. starts. They will perform in Sarnia on December 29th and in London on New Year's Eve.

Reporting begins at 3:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and in the Radioplayer Canada app.

