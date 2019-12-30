Kings County, N.S. Woman faces 2 charges of cruelty to animals after 35 dogs have been confiscated – Halifax

Loading...

Nova Scotia SPCA announced Monday that 57-year-old Kings County Karin Robertson is on two charges of cruelty to animals after 35 dogs were confiscated from a puppy mill that she allegedly owned.

Supporters attended the hearing on Monday at The Future Inns at 30 Fairfax Dr. in Halifax after the owner appealed against the confiscation of 35 dogs from a facility near Wolfville, N.S. earlier this month.

On December 10, the SPCA confiscated 29 dogs and six puppies from the puppy mill.

"This is one of the largest seizures of puppy mills in the history of Nova Scotia SPCA," said a media release.

The organization's law enforcement agency has reportedly investigated the case since September 2019.

The investigation began in response to a report of ill-treatment by visitors to the puppy mill.

Robertson has been accused of failing to follow any reasonable instructions given by the inspector or peace officer 20 (5) (b) to minimize the environment of the animal and to disrupt an animal through his actions 26 (1) under the Animal Welfare Act from Nova Scotia.

It is expected to appear before the Kentville Provincial Court on January 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

"Pets should be treated as a family and not as a commodity," said state inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg. “Puppy mills are not welcome in Nova Scotia.

“The SPCA takes all reports and complaints very seriously. If you are concerned about an animal, please let us know. "

