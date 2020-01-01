Kim warns of a new North Korean weapon and accuses Trump of dragging negotiations – nationally

Loading...

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of gaining a foothold in nuclear talks and warned that his country will soon show the world a new strategic weapon as it uses its nuclear deterrent against the Nuclear weapons strengthen "gangster-like" US pressure.

At an important government party convention, Kim also threatened "shocking" actions, saying that North Korea was no longer obliged to maintain the diplomatic achievement that US President Donald Trump had announced to suspend tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. But Kim gave no clear indication that the resumption of such tests was imminent and seemed to leave the door open for any negotiations.

Kim's comments during a four-day plenary session of the Labor Party's central committee, released by the state media on Wednesday, fail as Washington-Pyongyang talks over disagreement over disarmament and lifting sanctions on North Korea.

The ongoing standstill has clouded hopes of a complete and verifiable denuclearization of the country through diplomacy. During the convention, Kim said that the north will never give up its security for economic benefits given the threat it sees as increasingly hostile to the US and nuclear threats, the Korean Central News Agency said.

“(Kim) said that we will never allow the cheeky US to abuse the DPRK US. The dialogue is supposed to achieve its dirty goal, but it will develop into a shocking action so that it can be used for the pain our people have suffered so far and for the so far subdued development is emerging Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim added: "If the United States maintains its hostile policy towards the DPRK, there will never be denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, and the DPRK will continue to develop necessary and prerequisite strategic weapons for state security until the United States takes theirs hostile push back politics, ”said KCNA.

“(Kim) confirmed that the world will witness a new strategic weapon of the DPRK in the near future and stated that we cannot give up the security of our future now simply because of the visible economic results and the happiness and consolation in the real world and nuclear threats against us are increasing, "the report said.

In an interview with CBS News, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it would be "deeply disappointing" if Kim declined his commitment to interrupt nuclear and long-range missile testing.

"He made these commitments to President Trump in exchange for President Trump, who agreed not to conduct large-scale military exercises," said Pompeo. "We have met our commitments. We continue to hope that he will live up to his expectations."

When asked about his diplomacy with North Korea when he went to a New Year's party on Tuesday evening, Trump urged Kim to uphold his alleged commitment to denuclearization. After their first summit in Singapore in June 2018, the heads of state and government set a vague target for a nuclear-weapon-free Korean peninsula without knowing when and how this would happen.

"Look, he likes me, I like him, we get along," said Trump. "But he signed a contract, he signed a denuclearization agreement … I think he's a man of his word, so we'll find out, but I think he's a man of his word."

For decades, North Korea has been promoting a concept of denuclearization that is not comparable to the American definition. Pyongyang promises to continue nuclear development until the United States withdraws its troops and defends the nuclear roof of South Korea and Japan.

The North Korean report was vague about the new strategic weapon that the country would soon unveil. In December, it announced that it had carried out two "crucial" tests at its long-range missile launch site to further increase nuclear deterrence. Speculation suggested that they would develop a new ICBM or plan to launch a satellite that could help further develop their missile technologies.

North Korea has held on to its self-imposed nuclear and ICBM test moratorium since 2018, but ended a 17-month hiatus in ballistic activity last year by testing a number of solid fuel weapons that could potentially affect the country's ability to target, expanded South Korea and Japan, including US military bases there.

While in his statements at the convention, Kim did not give a clear indication that he was completely canceling negotiations with the United States or resuming the suspended tests, he said that North Korea's efforts to increase deterrence are dependent on future attitudes the US "properly coordinated". He warned that "the stronger it gets before the power of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea becomes unpredictable, the more helpless Washington will be."

Some experts say that North Korea, which has always been sensitive to changes in the U.S. government, will avoid serious negotiations in the coming months as it observes how Trump's upcoming impeachment process against Ukraine will affect the U.S. presidential election in November ,

Kim warned that there was no longer any reason to "unilaterally" bind the North to its moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests. He criticized the United States for extending sanctions, continuing military exercises with South Korea, and delivering advanced weapons to the south.

The allies have scaled down their main military exercises since 2018 to make room for diplomacy, but North Korea sees such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and insists that even the smaller exercises violate agreements between the leaders. The north has also criticized the allies because South Korea recently bought modern U.S. F-35 fighter jets.

Kim and Trump have met three times since June 2018, but the nuclear talks have stalled since the collapse of their second summit last February, when the Americans rejected North Korean calls for comprehensive sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities.

The KCNA report came hours before North Korean state television was expected to broadcast Kim's New Year's speech announcing important changes in security and economic policies each year. However, the lack of a speech on a morning broadcast suggested that it was replaced by the detailed report on Kim's comments from the Labor Party meeting on Tuesday.

In his 2019 New Year's speech, Kim said he would look for a "new way" if Washington persisted with sanctions and pressure. After the collapse of the Hanoi summit, Kim Washington asked to submit new proposals to save the negotiations by the end of 2019.

The Trump administration, which sees economic pressure as the main lever for Pyongyang, refused Kim's deadline at the end of the year and urged the North to return to the negotiations.

Kim's comments suggested that the "new way" of the north could be very similar to the old one – a determination to wait for sanctions and pressures that may subside over time as the country's status as a nuclear weapon state is patiently consolidated.

Kim urged his people to stand firm in the struggle for economic "independence" and to double against earlier government claims that the north could achieve internally driven development despite criminal measures and restrictions on its broken economy.

However, Kim also complained of unfulfilled goals in the 2019 development goals and called for significant improvements in agricultural production and the removal of unspecified “bad practices and stagnation” in all industries, including coal mining, power generation, engineering, and rail transportation.

Kim said if the North "does not spur the struggle to strengthen self-development while waiting for sanctions to be lifted, the enemy's reactionary offensive will be harder to control our progress," said KCNA.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

