Kim Kardashians buys the Michael Jackson jacket for her daughter North West

North West is not only part of pop culture, it now owns pop culture.

As a Christmas gift for his 6-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian bought a personalized velvet jacket that Michael Jackson used for Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday party in 1997 and again in a screening of his movie "Ghosts."

Kim Kardashian shows the jacket in her Instagram story.

"North is a big fan of Michael Jackson and we knew he would love this," Kardashian, 39, said in his Instagram story. "We won this at a Northie auction for Christmas."

Kardashian made the winning bid of $ 65,625 at the auction held by Julien’s Auctions in October, according to E! News. It was only expected to sell between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000, Julien said before the auction.

Some alterations were made in the jacket to fit the North now. The body and sleeves may lengthen again as it grows.

The jacket was designed by Jackson's former fashion collaborators, Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush, and features a motif of vine, white stones, pearls and rhinestone tassels, according to Julien’s.

North is already starting a wardrobe that other stars would envy, including a $ 10,000 Hermès Birkin bag.

Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson at their 65th birthday party in 1997 – Getty Images

