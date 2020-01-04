"Killing Eve" will continue its cat-and-mouse game for more seasons

Loading...

Warning: Spoilers from Killing Eve can be found below.

The second season of Killing Eve started as exciting and electrifying as the first, although a bit of laziness set in later, and the season finale was a scratch. Villainelle, who shot Eva, made things ambiguous after he destroyed hopes for a romantic life on the run. It was not clear whether the assassin had inflicted fatal wounds, but it can be assumed that Eva (at least physically) will be fine. BBC America had extended the series for a third season long before this finale episode, and they can't very well change the name of the series to Killing ____, can they? Well, I think that's possible because LIVE With Kelly And ____ has become a thing, but come on, this series needs Sandra Oh as much as Jodie Comer.

Regardless of how things go, BBC America (months before the spring premiere of a third season) has announced that a fourth season will definitely take place. Continuing the show tradition, a new female lead writer will be announced at some point after Suzanne Heathcote takes over the reins in season three, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell.

Why the super early good news? BBC America's plan to simulate season two on AMC paid off with fantastic ratings.

The second season of Killing Eve saw the highest growth rate since the last season of AMC's Breaking Bad in 2013 and doubled the audience of the first season in Live + SD. In the third season of Killing Eve, spring 2020 will be premiered on BBC AMERICA.

There is no exact date for season three, but it is sure to be a killer story.

