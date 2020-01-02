Kids, Reservists and Team Men Should Have a Chance When Melbourne City Welcomes Western United

Loading...

City will be deprived of four regular men from the first team – goalkeeper Tom Glover, midfielders Denis Genreau and Connor Metcalfe and winger Ramy Najjarine. All are in service with Graham Arnold and the Olyroos in the Olympic qualification tournament which will begin next week in Thailand.

Coach Erick Mombaerts says their absence opens the door for part of the youth team to make their presence felt, although he concedes that having a bench from those tender years will make difficult life.

Players like Moudi Najjar, 20, Yaya Dukuly (who turns 17 later this month) and Idris Abdulahi, who is only 16, could all be included.

Najjar started a match this season (3-2 win over Wellington at AAMI Park) and left the bench once in the season opener against Melbourne Victory.

Dukuly did not make a senior appearance for City, while Abdulahi became the youngest City player to leave the bench as a second half substitute in the last match of the game. last season's club at the age of 15 years and seven months. He impressed everyone with an energetic display, the midfielder winning a two-year scholarship with the club.

Mombaerts was lukewarm about doing anything in the January transfer window, pointing out that the four missing Olyroos will eventually return – but at this point in their Olympic qualifying campaign, he doesn't know if this will happen. will do it later this month or early February.

"We will have very young children on the bench. We have four players outside, but they will return, and we do not know if they will return in a few days or at the end of Janaury", a- he declared.

"It is difficult to handle this situation … (but) it is a good chance for them to show that they have qualities, but they are very young."

Abdulahi will likely have a chance if Rostyn Griffiths, injured in the loss to Sydney, is not available, but captain Scott Jamieson, who also missed this game against league leaders due to illness, should return .

Mombaerts wants to see his team play with more mental tenacity, passion and intensity.

"I expect we can play intense. I expect an intense match, also for our fans. We failed against Victory on this (in a 2-1 defeat before Christmas) .

"It is important to show our fans that our attitude to win, to play more intensely (is there) and I expect to do so tomorrow."

Melbourne City donates $ 2 of each ticket sold for the Friday night game to the bush fire call.

