Kia says it is not the intention to sell the Seltos in Europe

The Kia Seltos has recently been confirmed for the US market, but consumers in Europe are not following this example and are not getting the latest SUV from the South Korean car manufacturer.

During a recent interview with The Korean Car Blog, Kia Motors Europe's chief executive Emilio Herrera said the Seltos were not developed with Europe in mind.

"The new Kia Seltos is not developed for Europe," he said in response to a question about whether it would be sold on the old continent. “It is a huge success in the US, but since we already have very successful Sportage and Sorento SUVs in Europe, we see no need to launch the Seltos here. We are very lucky that we have a wide, new and complete range. "

Although the Kia Seltos will not find its way to Europe, it has the potential to sell fairly well in countries such as Australia and the United States. In the US, the SUV is sold with two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 146 hp and a 178 lb-ft (178 Nm) torque coupled to a CVT, while the second is a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder 175 hp and 195 hp lb provides -ft (264 Nm) of torque. This model is sold exclusively with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

In the US, the Seltos competes against, for example, Ford EcoSport, Jeep Compass and Nissan Rogue Sport. Given the features with which it is loaded and the attractive price that starts below $ 22,000, it has the potential to become a hefty hit.