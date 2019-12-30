Kevin Smith claims to know much darker things that end with "Joker"

Loading...

Joker came out almost three months ago. Since the Golden Globe-nominated film has earned over $ 1 billion at the box office worldwide, you can be certain to have seen it. But just in case you are waiting to see it while the ball falls on New Year's Day, because you're a crazy person, here's a spoiler warning: after you see Murray Franklin (played by Robert De Niro) on his show , the Joker, shot (Joaquin Phoenix) causes unrest in Gotham. A riot takes the billionaire Wayne's family – father Thomas, mother Martha (don't call this name) and son Bruce – into an alley and shoots the parents. It's a scene we've seen in apparently a thousand other films before, but according to Kevin Smith, Joker originally had a much darker fate for the Waynes.

In a recent episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, the director of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot of Someone In The Know was informed that "the end in the hospital was different." In Arkham, Arthur Fleck / the Joker starts laughing in front of a camera of confused psychiatrists. She asks him, "What's so funny?" He replies: "I was just thinking about something funny." The ends differ here. "What was supposed to happen was that you shot back to death or Thomas and Martha Wayne and he killed Thomas and Martha Wayne and the boy screamed and cried and he turned to go away and he turned, twitched the Armpits and shot at the child. Credits, ”said Smith.

That's exactly black, as Silent Bob put it. "What the hell, man? This world doesn't have a Batman." You can understand why Warner Bros. would reject the use of this end, provided Smith's source is correct. Christopher Nolan couldn't kill Batman, either. You can use the Joker conversation around 4:30 p.m. in the following video.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfBq8Jb5ahY (/ embed)

