Sint-Truiden has been without a head coach for a month after the dismissal of Marc Brys at the end of November. The club finished seventh in the Belgian first division last season and remains a mid-table club so far this season, entering the winter break in 11th place.

Sint-Truiden was acquired by the Japanese e-commerce company DMM in 2017 and has become a club focused on Asian football. Not only did they watch Muscat, but they had three Japanese players on their team and a Korean international.

Muscat could be unveiled at the end of next week when the details of its technical role become clearer. The fact that Australian coach badges are not recognized in Europe has been a major obstacle for Australians looking to break into European football, only a small group having reached the canoe in competitions sanctioned by ; UEFA.

In 2017 Tony Popovic coached the Turkish club Karabukspor, located on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, while Angel Postecoglou spent a season with Panachaiki in the Greek third division in 2008.

Michael Valkanis, former assistant to Melbourne City and Adelaide, is an assistant coach for the Greek national team. Joe Montemurro is perhaps the best Australian to have coached in Europe, now in his third season with the Arsenal women's team having obtained his coaching badges in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Western Sydney Wanderers are expected to reject an offer for Keanu Baccus from Danish club Aarhus. The midfielder was a transfer target of the Superliga club which had its sporting director in Sydney last week, watching Baccus. Sources close to the club suggest that Aarhus submitted a transfer request to sign Baccus in the January transfer window, but the Wanderers pushed him away over the weekend.