Kevin Love says Ja Morant's missed dunk almost ended my career

There are times when a highlight does not even have to be a highlight to become a viral sensation. In rare cases, the effort of trying is so good and fascinating that the viewer gets an indelible impression worthy of his own celebration.

Grizzlies newcomer Ja Morant had several such occasions in his young NBA career, the youngest of which was against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night when he almost threw one of the greatest poster dunks of all time against Kevin.

Luckily for love, Morant failed to try and was spared the fate of so many aging greats throughout history who were on the wrong side of history. Make no mistake, Love was very aware of how close he was to being immortalized on Morant's highlight role.

Yes, I almost ended my professional career with this break-in … this child is something special 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/5SxCItAMba

– Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Instead, Love knocked down a clutch three towards the end of the fourth quarter, which gave the Cavs a narrow 114-107 victory. It was one of five triple competitions that night for Love, which ended with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Morant scored a single-digit score despite 11 assists.

