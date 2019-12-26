Kenny Omega and the young goats felt cheated when they left NJPW

Loading...

At that time last year, the upcoming departure of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and the rest of the elite of New Japan Pro Wrestling was one of the stories that surfaced in Wrestle Kingdom. Omega, the Bucks, and Cody lost all New Japan titles on their way from the company to all-elite wrestling at Tokyo Dome. In the latest episode of Matt and Nick Jackson's "Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service" interview series, Omega and The Bucks talked about problems they had when they left New Japan.

Towards the end of the episode, Nick Jackson remembered seeing Omega's main Wrestle Kingdom 13 event with Hiroshi Tanahashi and thinking, "This is a great game, but I don't feel anything." Matt said it was because she was cheating felt because we had found out were kicked off by New Year’s Dash. “The Post-Wrestle Kingdom show used to have mailings for outgoing wrestlers.

Omega added that he had problems with New Japan changing the history of his feud with Tanahashi when they learned he was leaving the company. “In the beginning it should be a story between me and Tanahashi. People should be torn apart. You know, is it this new age of thinking or should it be the golden age of thinking, the savior or the strong style? And when they knew I was going, they did a full media flash to make it look like I was just a terrible person. "

When he understood what New Japan was doing to his character, Omega made the Kenny & # 39; s Quest video with Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale, and said, "I funded the whole thing because I knew that wouldn't clear it up. " New Japan said they would not show the video that Tanahashi presented from a far more villainous perspective than their NJPW programming for Wrestle Kingdom 13. After it was rejected, Omega Nick Jackson released the video on Being The Elite YouTube channel. A shorter version of the video was eventually played during Omega’s WK input, and a follow-up video was played months later in a series by AEW Dynamite.

The AAA Mega Champion later added, "When I think about the business, I have no problem with it. It was a bad business decision. You made a bad call. But I take it personally. I take it personally because many Smashed fans so suddenly … I think it was very irresponsible to do that and then try to cover it with a new version of me if they should just all leave themselves, and I think now somehow they get it into this frenzy. ”On other platforms, Omega said that New Japan nationals have since tried to prevent him from getting visas to Japan.

Matt Jackson compared leaving New Japan and Ring of Honor to "bad breakups," and Nick Jackson noted that while they were leaving ROH, "it felt like we were basically kicked out" meeting ROH and New Japan, to say that we are open to working with you and nothing has happened. "