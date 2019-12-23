Kendrick Nunn is in the middle of the ROY race

Loading...

For a few weeks, it seemed like Kendrick Nunn could fade away. The 24-year-old rookie started the season in a strong way, but with a sample of seven games in late November and early December, Nunn had a shooting range of 33.7 percent and due to his uneven balance sheet there was reason to be skeptical. Since then, however, the lead guard has recovered quite well, and without Ja Morant, Nunn could be the leader in the clubhouse for being named Rookie of the Year.

It should be noted that Nunn's late arrival in the NBA was a checkered route. He was released from Illinois, where he started his college career after a domestic violence arrest in 2016. From there he landed in Oakland, was relatively dark and took second place in the country. However, Nunn remained vacant in 2018 and played in the G League last season, although he technically maintained his rookie status by not appearing in any NBA action.

Given the unlikely background for a ROY candidate, not much was done by Nunn as a "sleeper" this season, mainly because he had a non-guaranteed contract. Still, Nunn hurriedly crashed the party and, along with his rookie Tyler Herro Miami, helped maintain stability even though Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic were injured.

After a slow start to December, Nunn has scored an average of 20.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the last seven games, which corresponds to 49 percent of his shots and 38 percent from a distance. Efficiency may be Nunn's biggest concern, but at the moment he's maintaining a respectable 54.5 percent shoot, with a fairly heavy workload for a solid playoff team. He scored 20 points or more nine times, most recently thanks to an efficient 36-point win against Atlanta on December 10, and Nunn is a strong addition to the star-level game played by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It remains to be seen whether Nunn can maintain this level. At the moment, besides scoring, he does (very) little else on the table, and this is a profile that can be used when more “tape” becomes available. Still, Nunn averages 16.4 points per game for a good basketball team, and that's traditionally more than enough to jump into the middle of the ROY race.

Where will Nunn compete against his rookie colleagues this week? Let's find out.

recognitions

Jaxson Hayes – Hayes is actually second in the entire class in profit shares. That stems from a ridiculous 65 percent shootout, but it's not like Hayes is the problem in New Orleans.

Hayes is actually second in the entire class in profit shares. That stems from a ridiculous 65 percent shootout, but it's not like Hayes is the problem in New Orleans. De’Andre Hunter – No. 4 was neither spectacular nor terrible. There is something to say for a two-way player who can operate in a rotation while taking very little off the table. That was Hunter on a bad Atlanta team too.

No. 4 was neither spectacular nor terrible. There is something to say for a two-way player who can operate in a rotation while taking very little off the table. That was Hunter on a bad Atlanta team too. Kevin Porter Jr.- As mentioned last week, Porter Jr. is in the middle of a very nice run in December. It will be interesting to see how it goes on.

10) R.J. Barrett

Getty Image

Barrett is talented and his numbers per game (13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds) look good. However, its efficiency was rough. Barrett has a 45.3 percent goal this season and in December he only makes 33.8 percent of his field goal attempts. The improvement will come, but it's an adventure right now.

9) Cameron Johnson

Nothing much else happens for Johnson, but the shooting is real. He converted 41 percent of his three in December and for the season the young forward shoots 59 percent of a team that tries to win. The bar is low enough to land here.

8) Matisse Thybulle

It's not exactly a traditional ROY profile, but Thybulle is making people aware of it. He easily leads the beginner class with 43 steals and is among the top five in blocked strokes. Given that Thybulle is barely among the top 20 rookies within the minutes played, that's stunning and its current offensive efficiency is encouraging. Will he shoot 40 percent of three? Probably not, but he just has to fire enough shots to keep the defense honest and stay on the ground to bully enemy guards at the other end.

7) P.J. Washington

Washington has missed the last five games with a finger injury, but shouldn't be punished too severely. On a per minute basis, few in this class have achieved its two-way appeal and overall efficiency. The Kentucky product had a double-digit hit five times in a row before the injury.

6) Tyler Herro

For a while, it would have been easy to clarify this case that Herro and not Nunn Miami's best ROY candidate. December changed that. Herro shoots just 36.6 percent off the ground this month, and even with a few high-profile demonstrations, its efficiency has dropped dramatically. The good thing is that his sharp shooting allows for a hasty comeback when he has a hot streak.

5) Eric Paschall

Getty Image

Paschall recently missed two games and the former Villanova star suffered an obvious knee injury at the last Golden State competition. Although details are sparse at this point, head coach Steve Kerr told the media that an MRI may be required. If Paschall misses more time, its sleeper ROY status will be severely affected. Until we are certain, however, Paschall will land here based on its productivity (15.4 points per game) and its overall appeal.

4) Rui Hachimura

Like Washington, Hachimura is currently injured, and the context can be difficult in this regard. Still, he scored an average of 17 points and seven rebounds in nine games before retiring, and Hachimura shot 49 percent off the ground in these competitions. The big questions are the same as always. Can he defend? Can he (someday) increase his efficiency through competent three-point shooting? We will see.

3) Kendrick Nunn

As mentioned above, Nunn was pretty good and will get even more recognition as the heat is (much) better than the grizzlies. He is not as good as Morant at the moment or in the future, but Nunn currently has a ROY-compliant statistical profile

2) Brandon Clarke

There is little chance that Clarke would take second place if the ROY vote took place today. That's how it works now. However, due to its combination of efficiency and productivity, it should currently be number 2. Clarke shoots a ridiculous 68 percent off the ground in December to an average of 15.8 points per game in six games. For the entire season, his 36-minute stats (21.6 points, 9.8 rebounds) tell how good he was, and he's currently the clear leader in terms of efficiency in the novice class.

1) Yes Morant

Despite two of his shakier season games against Cleveland and Sacramento this week, Morant is still the most comfortable favorite. Since his return after an injury on December 9, Morant has averaged 17.1 points and 7.1 points, indicating a (very) good efficiency. He continues to lead the rookie class for the season. The race is by no means over, but if Morant simply maintains this pace, he is the alleged leader.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) home (t) sport (t) kendrick nunn (t) miami heat (t) nba