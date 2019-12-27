Kendall Stephens follows in Dad's footsteps and seeks to make an impact on Phoenix

Loading...

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old was approached by NBL Media to ask him for an interview to find out if he intended to play in his native country.

Until then, Stephens hadn't thought about the ease with which he could play in Australia as his passport allowed him to compete as a local player, not as an importer.

"My father played in about eight or nine different countries, but he, my two parents, preferred Australia," said Stephens.

"They always had nice things to say about Australia and I loved being back here.

"I didn't expect much but when I discovered the rules and I was considered a local, it opens doors."

Stephens played in Spain last year and during the off season he took a close look at his NBL options. After interviews with several teams, he joined the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Stephens has played all 16 games and had some good ones where his three-pointers fell, but in the past few weeks he's struggled to waste his minutes and veterans like Ben Madgen and Kyle Adnam have taken on more roles important.

But with veteran goalkeeper Adam Gibson due to a calf problem, Stephens could be called in for more time in Saturday night's clash with the Illawarra Hawks at Melbourne Arena.

Kendall Stephens played with Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League. Credit: NBL Media

"This is the goal of basketball, especially early in my career," said Stephens.

"Our veterans are playing well and the minutes have been difficult recently. The coaching staff has been encouraging with me. The results have not been where I wanted them to be recently, but it does part of the game. You take the good with the bad and continue to be aggressive. "

Stephens knows his defense needs work and he also knows that in a team of good shooters, the minutes will go up and down.

While Everette Stephens was an athletic guard who could attack the basket, jump high and dive or find other ways to score, Kendall's game is built around his three-point shot and he showed a some ability to reach the hoop at times, or to fill the transition path.

Against a team like Illawarra, who is heavy on guard, he could be put into action on Saturday and with more attention for John Roberson, Ben Madgen and Mitch Creek, there could be more space for Stephens for let it go.

Regarding his father's advice, Stephens says his father remains simple.

"If you are prepared and consistent in your habits, then everything will take care of itself," said Stephens.

"With Gibbo [Gibson] out and the other hacked, banged players, you should always be ready.

"Dad gives me some advice, his biggest thing is just to stay confident. But he's not saying too much, he wants me to understand things for myself."

Southeast Melbourne Phoenix will face the Illawarra Hawks at Melbourne Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

