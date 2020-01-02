Kendall Jenner and former Ben Simmons celebrate the new year together

Loading...

Kendall Jenner called in the new year with a familiar face.

On Tuesday, supermodel and 24-year-old ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons hit the Attico restaurant in Philadelphia, which the 76ers point owner reportedly rented for a New Year's Eve party, according to TMZ.

Jenner and Simmons, 23, have been fueling rumors of reconciliation since early December when the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star returned to the game City of Brotherly Love for Simmons.

Connected for the first time in May 2018, Jenner and Simmons left him last spring. After the separation, it was rumored that Jenner was dating the Lakers forward, Kyle Kuzma, while Simmons had allegedly moved with the Australian model Talia Richman.

Before Simmons, Jenner had a relationship with the Pistons forward, Blake Griffin.

A Jenner representative did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comments.

