Kelly Clarkson reduces the price of Tennessee's extensive property to $ 7.5 million

Two years ago, singer Kelly Clarkson listed her incredible mansion in Tennessee for a whopping $ 8.75 million.

When he was still in the market a year later, nobody really questioned him. In fact, list agent Jack Miller was not surprised and told realtor.com® that lists of this caliber tend to remain in the market for a year or more. It is not a big thing.

After buying the house in 2012 for $ 2.86 million, Clarkson sank a ton of cash in renovations, turning the property into a brilliant combination of formal and family space.

Since the NBC "The Voice" coach has settled comfortably in California, it seems she is ready to get out from under this Tennessee mansion forever. Miller may have stated that a house like this would take a couple of years to sell, but Clarkson is making moves to speed things up.

She has reduced the price by $ 1.25 million, probably hoping that the new price of $ 7.5 million will attract a long-awaited buyer.

However, the house is quite spectacular, so it is worth visiting again. First, there is the large size of the property. The gated estate has just over 4 acres, which offers the ultimate in privacy. The location is not bad either. The castle is located on the promenade, with mature and picturesque trees that dot the property.

It has seven bedrooms and more than eight bathrooms, magnificent living spaces, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a large master suite with an elegant and huge bathroom. There is also a games room and an office.

The backyard is another highlight. A large covered terrace leads to a salt water pool and a private gazebo. The lawn is perfectly maintained, with a unique landscape. And let's not forget the complete playground.

As if all that wasn't enough, there is also a volleyball court and a conservatory for plant lovers.

Clarkson's house definitely deserves a magazine cover, and maybe at this new price, the right buyer will come singing the right tune.

