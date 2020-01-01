Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick at the New Year ceremony

Loading...

Kathy Griffin started 2020 in the most romantic way possible.

A few hours before the New Year on Tuesday, Griffin, 59, announced that she and her boyfriend Randy Bick were engaged.

"Happy New Year! And surprise! We're getting married! Tonight! After midnight!", The couple, dressed in what would turn out to be their wedding set, announced in a video posted online.

Griffin said the ceremony would be "atypical" and in the images of his wedding launched early Wednesday, it was revealed that actress Lily Tomlin officiated the ceremony.

The former "My Life on the D-List" star said that she and Bick decided to get married after midnight so they could have a "great start to 2020".

The comedian and Bick began dating in 2011. After seven years of dating, the now married couple announced in November 2018 that they had separated. However, the break did not last, as they met in April 2019.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

