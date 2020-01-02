Kardashians selling clothes from their children

Loading...

Fans of the Kardashians with children are in luck.

The famous family has decided to sell donations of their own children on their personal resale website, Kardashian Kloset.

The commercial venture, which launched in September with clothes directly from Kris and Kylie Jenner's closets, with articles by Khloé, Kourtney, Kim and Kendall added later, has now expanded to include a series of "collections" with clothing from woman, as well as man and woman. children

Some of the items that are now sold in the children's section include Moschino dresses ($ 45 each), while a $ 85 Monnalisa floral dress worn by Dream Kardashian is still available for purchase.

It is not clear who donated men's clothing, although all items are offered in XXL, which seems to indicate that they are from a unique closet. Offers include $ 500 Givenchy sweatpants, a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt ($ 600), a Gucci jacket ($ 1,100) and more items that seem to reflect the style of Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

A representative did not answer Page Six Style's question about how "collections" differ from individual closets, but there are still many designer garments available for fans to buy directly from the famous family.

Style-oriented children can only expect North West to share some of their closet waste soon.

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six Style (t) celebrity style (t) clothes (t) kardashians