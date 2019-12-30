Kardashian reacts to the story by saying that he gave him the bloody shirt of North JFK

Loading...

Kim Kardashian expressed horror on Monday for a story posted by an entertainment website that reported erroneous information alleging that he gave his daughter the shirt that President John F. Kennedy wore when he was killed.

"WOW, this is obviously false!" Kardashian tweeted by mentioning Refinery29, the online media that featured a fake Instagram post made by a deceiver.

"I didn't get JKF's shirt. That's a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never published."

The fake Instagram post showed a picture of the blood-soaked white dress shirt from the Kennedy National Archives from when he was shot dead on November 22, 1963 in Dallas.

The legend of the publication said: “Along with Michael Jackson's jacket and hat, North also received John's shirt. F. Kennedy used it when he was killed. "

A screenshot of the fake post was captured by BuzzFeed writer, Nina Mohan.

Since then, Refinery29 has updated the story detailing the "disconcerting" Kardashian Christmas gifts he received for his daughter, North West.

"This story has been updated since the original version," says the site. "Previously, it included a fake Instagram image, which has been deleted."

Before the correction, the site expressed shock at the "gift."

"Perhaps even more surprising, however, was that he also gave North the shirt worn by President John F. Kennedy when he was shot and killed," according to another Mohan screenshot.

"What is North West going to do with JFK's bloody shirt? And why isn't it in a museum?" The original story said.

.