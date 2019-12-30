Kanye West believes T.I.'s virginity comments "approved by God"

Loading...

T.I. ended 2019 with some controversy when he said he and his 18-year-old daughter "made annual trips to the gynecologist to check their hymen." on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of his Sunday service.

Kanye was in the Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row in Los Angeles and said to his audience, "I'm not telling anyone what to do. I'm expressing what I've been through because you know people are learning one To take soundbite and say, "This wasn't really approved by the devil on the internet." We could talk about something that was approved by God. […] You know what I'm talking about. You tried to play TI, but he did speaks of something that has been approved by God. "

Elsewhere during the event, Kanye attributed the salvation of his life to the Sunday service and said, "Many people say," Thank you for the Sunday service. "I thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography."

In the meantime, T.I. He recently spoke about a negative experience at a church service in Atlanta and said how he felt he was being exploited: “I canceled my scholarship in Magic City to sleep 45 minutes and drive past to be addressed and basically taken exploited. […] When we sat down, there was a whole new agenda … It was as if they had rung the red bell in the Player’s Club! Tell me I have to give $ 1,000 for the almighty Lord to hear my blessing? […] At this point, tell these people that they will not be blessed unless they give you their money. And that's the problem I have with black churches. "