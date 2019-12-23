Kanter of the Celtics obtains permission to travel with the team to Toronto without a passport

Loading...

For the first time since the Turkish government revoked his passport, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter said he hopes to play basketball on an international court. He announced Monday that he plans to play with the Celtics for the team's Christmas Day game against the Raptors in Toronto. Kanter was born in Switzerland, but he is a Turkish citizen who has been an open political opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for several years. Because of his opposition to the government, Kanter's passport was canceled in 2017. "I had no illusion that my activism was going to have repercussions," Kanter wrote in an editorial published by The Globe And Mail. "But the disproportionate retaliation I received the Turkish government for calling them has also had a huge impact on my personal life, my family and all those who have supported me. " The 6-foot, 10-inch tall and 250-pound player signed with the Boston Celtics as a free agent this summer and has averaged 7.8 points per game so far this season. As a member of the New York Knicks in early 2019, Kanter skipped that team's trip to London for fear he might be the target of a murder. . But Kanter said he is now excited for his first trip outside the United States without a passport. He announced Monday that the Canadian government granted him permission to travel with the Celtics to Toronto. He thanked politicians, law enforcement and league officials for working to make the trip possible and ensure their safety while out of the United States. Believing makes us better humans, "Kanter wrote." And I couldn't be happier that these people have worked together to face Turkey's injustice, and that I can finally join my team and do what I do best: play basketball. "

