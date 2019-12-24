K-9 being evaluated after the Fiarhaven accident
Updated: 12:10 PM EST December 24, 2019
Hide transcript
Show transcript
CALLED. We will bring you updates as they enter. NEW NEWS, A SERIOUS ACCIDENT THAT IMPLIES A K-9 POLICE IS AN INAPPROPRIATE INVESTIGATION IN FAIRHAVEN. THE STATE POLICE TELL US A DRIVER OF AN INFINITY ATTACKED IN AN ENVIRONMENTAL POLICE CRUISE JU AFTER 8 AM. The cruise was pulled over 195
K-9 being evaluated after the Fiarhaven accident
Updated: 12:10 PM EST December 24, 2019
An accident that seriously injured a driver and sent a police dog to the hospital is under investigation in Fairhaven.
An accident that seriously injured a driver and sent a police dog to the hospital is under investigation in Fairhaven.
.