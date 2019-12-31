Jye McNeil thinks the past 12 months have been the most prolific in his rising career, certainly the most memorable to date.

Loading...

The jockey championships are not goals that McNeil sets for himself, but rather advice on how he has improved from year to year.

He finished 13th in the metropolitan championship last season with 20 victories in the metro. Go to Flemington, he's already 16 years old.

"I obviously think [2019 is] the biggest [year in my career] and a year that has been a breakthrough for me," said McNeil.

"I mean I work hard [it made a difference] but I now have a very good manager.

"He has been a real asset to me and it has brought me to where I am today, that’s Reece Murphy.

"It happened 12 months ago now, maybe a little over 12 months. Things just seem to be getting worse since we teamed up."

Jye McNeil celebrates Turnbull Stakes victory over Kings Will Dream.Credit:AAP

This has been McNeil's success this season, if you had supported it so far in the 357 of its releases, you would be 8% ahead of your investment.

However, none of these winners will be as memorable as that of Kings Will Dream.

"It sank, that's for sure. It was a very good time," he said.

"Mum and dad bought me a photo frame for Christmas, so it hung on the wall and it was obviously a highlight for me."

There is no reason why these winners should not continue on Wednesday.

In Handicap Welcome 2020, he teams up with Yulong January, a horse in search of four consecutive victories.

"He's fine, isn't he," said McNeil.

"He has been dominant so far on this trip, so I don't think they see any reason to change that.

Yulong Jan, along with jockey Jye McNeil, returns home for the win. Credit: Getty Images

"It is definitely a horse that has improved and they [Ciaron Maher and David Eustace] have placed it very well, which is shown in its form. It seems that 39; he is well placed again on Wednesday. "

McNeil said that buying $ 20,000 a year turned out to be a better-than-average horse.

"This is the one I look forward to the most. With the shape it is in, I hope we can continue to build this fence," he said.

"I think it is quite versatile. It seems that on Wednesday the South Australian visitor could have some speed.

"I don't think [Yulong Jan] should lead. I think he's pretty versatile but he seems to be starting very well and getting on fast and that is his biggest asset this campaign."

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

