JWoww, the cast of & # 39; Jersey Shore & # 39; celebrates Zack Carpinello's birthday

Loading...

You will need a new nickname now.

On Saturday, Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a photo of boyfriend Zack "24" of Carpinello's 25th birthday festivities, while the couple celebrated with the cast of "Jersey Shore" at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch, New Jersey.

"When 24 turns 25," Farley subtitled the complement, which also featured co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren.

Carpinello posted the same photo on social media, revealing that Farley "surprised" him with a "massive party" to "close our big day together."

"@ Jwoww you are my best friend and I love you with everything I have," he said.

In April, Farley announced that he was dating Carpinello, almost seven months after the reality star, 33, filed for divorce from former Roger Mathews.

The couple had problems when Carpinello was caught flirting with Farley co-star Angelina Pivarnick during a season 3 episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

“I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who said he loved me. For 5 months I stayed in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, I probably laughed and turned into a story [sic] that will always haunt me, ”Farley wrote on Instagram at that time.

Carpinello then apologized for the incident.

.