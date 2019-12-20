Juszczyk of the 49ers delights in the transformation of the Levi’s Stadium from the library to the house of noise – The Reporter

Loading...

In his childhood, Levi's stadium was silent, soulless, lifeless. If a library and the dark emptiness of space had a baby, it would have been from Levi.

Kyle Juszczyk is pleased to inform us that Levi & # 39; s is growing, that he now has the right sound for the local team's fury.

"It used to be a bit thin and a little quiet," said the cat of all 49ers exchanges during a recent fall at 95.7 The Game. "I think it's much thicker and stronger this year."

Full disclosure: The 49ers of the 1980s sometimes commented on how thin and quiet it was at Candlestick Park. Sometimes it seemed that the Faithful nodded and requested a wake-up call for the NFC Championship game.

The offensive lineman Randy Cross, once he made fun of the wise, imposed this side against the inhabitants of the Stick: “Hopefully, our multitude of sips of white wine will decide to leave his collective butt and cheer him up. They didn't make much noise on Monday night. I thought they had a lot of cardboard dolls up there. "

Returning to Juszczyk, who was asked: "Do you care, guys?"

"Oh yes," he replied. "There is no doubt that the crowds have been absolutely phenomenal this season and it is deafening." And I think it makes a big difference in the game. "

The 49ers play their last home game of the regular season on Saturday night when they host the Rams. They end the regular season on December 29 in Seattle, talking about crowds that can register on the Richter scale. Do you think I'm exaggerating?

"The crowd plays such an important role when you have that energy," Juszczyk said. “It allows you to play with a different intensity than usual.

Except for George Kittle, who seems to be making a red line on every play of each game.

"Man, third time, when you rock there, I understand what it is to have to deal with that noise," Juszczyk said. "You know, we were in New Orleans, and it makes things much harder to try to communicate with that noise, so the stronger they are, the better it helps us and makes it very difficult for the offensive to really communicate." "

Almost as hard as spelling "Juszczyk".