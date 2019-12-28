Justin Braun was underestimated in his time with the Sharks? – The reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Justin Braun felt that his future with the Sharks might be in doubt after the team signed Erik Karlsson for the richest deal in the team's history.

Indeed, one day after the Sharks and Karlsson agreed to an eight-year, $ 92 million contract extension on June 17, Braun was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for a second-round pick (41 overall) in the NHL Draft 2019 and a third – collected in 2020.

Braun is in the final season of a five-year, $ 19 million contract that he signed in September 2014 and has an average annual value of $ 3.8 million. That was too rich for the Sharks, who, at that time, faced a wage restriction and still had to sign the restricted free agents then Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc.

Braun will play his first game at the SAP Center as a visitor on Saturday when the Flyers play against the Sharks.

“I talked with other boys. We realized that someone had to leave, ”Braun said Saturday morning about the sequence of events that led to the exchange. “It ended up being me. It has been a great situation here. They treated me so good ".

Of all the changes in the list that the Sharks suffered from last season to this season, perhaps Braun's departure is the least appreciated.

Braun, 32, was one of the team's most reliable defenders in his 607 blue-green NHL games. Although his plus-minus rating in 2018-19 fell to his worst run minus-14, he averaged 20 minutes and 18 seconds of ice time per game.

For years, Braun and Marc-Edouard Vlasic formed the upper closing pair of the Sharks, skating regularly against the upper lines of the opposing teams.

Braun, now paired with Travis Sanheim, enters Saturday with seven assists in 37 games, with two assists in the 5-1 win of the Flyers over the New York Rangers on December 23. He has a score of more-less than -10, although he has had a +4 in his last four games, all the victories in Philadelphia, before Saturday.

"He has been playing well for us," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said of Braun. "Without a doubt, he is dedicated first to defense, which is a good thing." He is playing with Travis, who is a great skater. He loves to join the attack, either leading or passing it and joining him. With that, you need a type D to stay at home and that's what we have in Justin.

“Play the game the right way. Offensively, I wouldn't say really gifted. But he throws records to the net, he knows the right move to make. It has the first team attitude, which was exactly what we were looking for. "

The Sharks have not had a third right defense that takes the place of Braun full time. On Saturday, they are expected to dress right-handed Karlsson and Brent Burns and left-handed Vlasic, Brenden Dillon, Radim Simek and Mario Ferraro. Simek and Ferraro formed the Sharks' third defensive pair in the 3-2 overtime loss on Friday against Los Angeles Kings.

Braun also had one of the quietest personalities inside the Sharks locker room, which, for better or worse, underwent changes in the offseason with the departures of Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi, Gus Nyquist and Micheal Haley.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: Justin Braun of San Jose Sharks (61) takes a chance against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game 4 of his NHL first round playoff series in the T -Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

Braun has come as the Flyers announce it: intelligent, largely reliable in their own area and popular with their teammates.

"It's a little different when they don't know you too," Braun said about his sense of humor. “Perhaps your sarcasm has been lost a little. You really don't want to change too much about yourself. "

"He is a defender who plays defense first," Flyers forward Jake Voracek said. "It's really hard to get records for him in practice because of that stupid stick."

Philadelphia is playing the opening of a six-game road trip and San Jose is finishing a brutal seven-game home stay that has seen them go 1-4-1 so far.

"A little strange," Braun said of returning. "I've been waiting for this and fearing it at the same time."

Braun, a seventh round selection of the Sharks in 2007, has followed his ex from afar.

"I keep up and write some of them here and there," Braun said. "It has been a bit difficult for them so far this season." They got them to do it, they just have to put it together. I hope it's not tonight they've put it together, but then it's fine. "