It looks like Justin Bieber's long musical break could finally come to an end. After his newly released single "Yummy" and a new report from TMZ, the Canadian star wants to jump all the way back in his journals pocket of his long-awaited comeback album.

TMZ's sources say that the upcoming album – Bieber's first since 2015 – will have more hip-hop-oriented guests like Kehlani, Post Malone and Travis Scott. Rumor has it that the album bears the title Forever, which reflects Bieber's new neck tattoo and follows a pattern of colored previous album titles like Purpose and Believe.

On Christmas Eve, the singer gave his fans a trailer for a new YouTube documentary series, Seasons, as well as dates for a tour in the US and Canada, which is scheduled to start in May. He has five months before his album is released. So maybe we'll see if the features listed above are actually available when the weather warms up again.

Bieber recently made a list of the most streamed music videos from YouTube for 2010. His video for "Sorry" by Purpose comes in 6th place behind "Gangnam Style" and "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa, "Shape Of You" and the version of "Despacito" Justing is not activated.