Justin Bieber announces what release dates seem to be

Justin Bieber has not released a new album since 2015, but there have been signs recently that this could change soon. Today he gave just one more clue: he went on social media to share three dates, which seems to indicate that new material is coming soon. In this case, Bieber fans can expect something new on Christmas Eve, as Bieber wrote: “24. December, December 31, January 3 … # 2020 ".

This is by no means unprecedented, as Bieber has repeatedly stated in the past few months that he has new music ready or almost ready. In April he already told the Coachella audience that he had an "album in brief". In a video from October he said: "I'm going to release an album this year. (…) album will be released this year. Another song will be released … soon."

Later that month, he shared another post that hinted that new material would be on the way, and wrote in the picture: "If this adds up to 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas." it, post in your story, I have to see the demand;) I love you who were pumped for it! I'm almost done, but your support will move me faster. "Shortly before, he shared a post called" R & BIEBER ".

