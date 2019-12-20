Junior Johnson, illegal alcohol racer and NASCAR champion, dies at 88

Loading...

Image: AP Images

Robert Glenn Johnson, Jr. was one of the most prolific NASCAR champions of all time, having run 313 races in a 14-year career, achieving 50 of his own victories before winning six Cup championships as team owner, three each with Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip The NASCAR legend, 88, died Friday after entering hospice care earlier this week. He is survived by his wife Lisa and their two children, Meredith Suzanne and Robert Glenn Johnson, III.

Johnson embodied the image of Good ‘Ol Boy for which NASCAR was known in the 50s and 60s, beginning in 1955 after a career as a second-generation Bootlegger that apparently taught him to drive.

While Johnson was never caught on the road carrying glitter, he was arrested in 1956 when they raided his family's farm, and spent a year in the Ohio jail. He later received a presidential pardon from Ronald Reagan in 1986.

Johnson grew up near the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. According to legend, the track had programmed a modified race, but there were not enough cars entered to run the race. Instead of leaving the track empty for that time, the promoters invited the race attendees to run their trams. Johnson ran his 1939 Ford, and was immediately bitten by the racing error.

Once he started winning, he really didn't stop, having eight successful seasons with victories in each of them. However, he was never close to winning a championship, finishing in sixth place of the season. At the height of his career, he was called the "chicken farmer with lead legs." He retired from the sport at age 35, still with a lot of driving ability.

For an additional three decades, Johnson could be found on the NASCAR circuit as a team owner. With over a hundred victories as a team owner, his final victory in the race was with the victory of Bill Elliott at the Southern 500 in 1994.

In fact, NASCAR owes Johnson much of his success, as he negotiated the deal between the series and R.J. Reynolds for sponsoring the "Winston Cup" title in the 1970s, which finally ended in 2003. "They told me they had millions of dollars to spend," Johnson said in a 2016 article in Popular Speed. “Now, I wanted some of that. But it occurred to me that if I made a counter proposal, it could benefit NASCAR and everyone in the races, including me. ”

He was included in the NASCAR hall of fame in 2010.

.