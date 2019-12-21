Junior Hockey: shutout win for Vees; Glad to play for Team Canada at the 2020 World Juniors – Okanagan

Loading...

A summary of the results from junior hockey teams in and around Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Captain of the Kelowna Rockets added to Canada's list

Nolan Foote will wear red and white during the holiday season.

On Saturday, Hockey Canada announced its final lineup for the upcoming Junior Ice Hockey World Championship IIHF 2020, and Foote was one of the 23 players. The lineup includes three goalkeepers, seven defenders and 13 strikers.

Left wing leader Foote Kelowna leads with 25 goals and 18 assists with 33 points. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2019 NHL accession draft.

In 194 regular season games with the Rockets, Foote has 83 goals and 88 assists for 171 points and 167 penalty minutes.

Hockey Canada announced its squad announcement after six days of training prior to the tournament in Vienna (Austria) and Brno (Czech Republic).

The tournament takes place in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic. The campaign starts on the second day of Christmas. Canada will play the United States at 10 a.m. that day.

Canada's squad consists of five returning players from the 2019 tournament in Vancouver and Victoria, where Finland won gold and Canada were eliminated in the quarter-finals and finished sixth. The five are: strikers Barrett Hayton, Alexis Lafreniere and Joe Veleno, and defenders Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith.

The WHL is in the annual Christmas break. The promotion will continue on Friday, December 27th.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 4, Powell River 0

In Penticton, Yaniv Perets announced a 19-year lockout when the Vees hid visiting kings on Friday evening.

Tristan Amonte, Lukas Sillinger, Danny Wright and David Silye scored a goal for Penticton (10/27/19), which led 1-0 and 2-0 in the breaks.

Derek Krall stopped 29 of 33 shots for Powell River (18-17-2-0), who had only three shots in the first period.

Penticton was 0 for 2 in the power game while Powell River was 0 for 1.

Merritt 6, West Kelowna 2

In West Kelowna, Christian Buono scored two goals for Merritt when the Centennials defeated the Warriors despite an outshot.

Rylan Van Unen, Ben Ward, Wyatt Marlow and Matt Osadick also scored for Merritt (10-22-1-3), who led in breaks 3-2 and 4-2. Buono's two markers came in the third period, including a space at 19:47.

Cartier Wilkie and Spencer Hora replied for West Kelowna (6-23-5-2), who overtook Merritt 40-34.

Ryan Winter stopped 38 shots for the Centennials. For the Warriors, starter Brock Baier scored 25 saves in 27 strokes, with Johnny Derrick leading 3v6 in the last nine minutes.

Merritt was 2 against 6 in the power game while West Kelowna was 1 against 8.

Saturday games

Cowichan Valley (22-12-3-1) in Penticton (27-10-1-0), 6:00 p.m.

West Kelowna (6-23-5-2) in Merritt (10-22-1-3), 7 p.m.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Results from Friday

North Okanagan 6, Kelowna 5

Sicamous 3, Chase 2

Creston Valley 4, Grand Forks 2

Kamloops 4, Summerland 1

Princeton at 100 Mile House: Rescheduled

Saturday games

Kelowna (21-8-1-0-0) at Chase (20-9-0-0-2), 7 p.m.

Princeton (14-12-1-0-3) in Kamloops (12-18-0-0-1), 7 p.m.

