Jump to 2020 with this awesome Porsche Flunder Art Timelapse

My favorite automotive artist, Nicolas Hunziker, paints a new vintage racing-themed piece to celebrate every new year. It is a fun and interesting automotive way to receive the new year and show your talents at the same time. This time he has chosen to represent a scene of Jo Siffert jumping aboard the famous Porsche 908/2 Flunder. This year is even better because 908 is my favorite Porsche race car.

Here we are, at the end of the first day of 2020, and I remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead. Have you already given up your resolutions?

However you cut it, it is worth taking 90 seconds to appreciate this artist who is creating another great racing scene. I am always impressed by how Nicolas can see where the colors should go in his mind before they reach the canvas. The shading and waves of the Siffert race suit are exceptional.

Anyway, happy new year. We hope you don't go out with too many documents with 2019 before you get used to it.

