Julian Edelman returns to the bench after suffering a head injury

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returned to the sideline after suffering a head injury. He was being evaluated in the locker room at the end of the third room and returned in the middle of the room. Edelman seemed to suffer the injury in a collision with Buffalo Bills of security Jordan Poyer in the third quarter. The Patriots had a touchdown denied on the play because Edelman was flagged for offensive pass interference. The reigning MVP of the Super Bowl was slow to join the play and was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. He had four catches for 42 yards before leaving the game. Edelman has played in the 15 New England games this season and caught 92 passes for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns entering Sunday's game against Buffalo.

