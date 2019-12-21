JuJu Smith-Schuster, full participant in practice, ready to join Steelers

Loading...

JuJu Smith-Schuster & # 39; s The knee is not 100 percent, as I would recognize after Friday's practice at the Rooney Complex, but it is good enough to leave.

Smith-Schuster was a complete participant, like everyone else on the Steelers' active roster, in the final preparation of the week before Sunday's game against the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. That includes Joe haden, which had been limited the day before by a foot injury, and Vance McDonald, who was removed from the NFL concussion protocol shortly after this two-hour session.

This was the team's final report:

Smith-Schuster missed four games because of a concussion and a knee injury suffered in the same sequence on November 14 in Cleveland, although he was released from the previous three weeks ago. He also participated in the practice last week, then was downgraded to limited last Friday and ended up losing another game on Sunday against the Bills.

