Juicy J teased the return of three 6 mafia with a tour announcement

Loading...

Three 6 Mafia are planning an unforgettable return in 2020. Juicy J announced the return of the legendary group with a reunion tour.

Juicy J teased the announcement of the reunion tour with a hype video posted on Twitter. "THE RETURN OF THREE 6 MAFIA 2020 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT IS COMING SOON …" he wrote. Set to three hit 6s "Stay Fly", the video shows clips of sold out arenas.

The Three 6 Mafia reunion was announced in August by Juicy J, but consisted of only one show in her hometown in Memphis. DJ Paul and Juicy J reunited on stage with original members of the Hypnotize Minds crew and surviving members of the Three 6 Mafia. Juicy J., DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte and La Chat teamed up on stage, while DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony supported the show in mid-October.

Although reunification had only one show planned in 2019, it looks like the group has been reuniting since it broke up in 2012. Two original members of the Three 6 Mafia have died since the interruption. Lord Infamous died of a heart attack just a year later, while Koopsta Knicca suffered a stroke in 2015 and died shortly thereafter.

But Juicy J continued his solo career after the group split. The rapper has been releasing albums all the time, with Rubba Band Business his latest aspiration.

Watch the Juicy J tour announcement video above.

,