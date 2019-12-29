Jude Law's image becomes clearer – The Reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jude Law, 47; Patricia Clarkson, 60; Ted Danson, 72; Jon Voight, 81.

Happy birthday: you will get a clearer picture of your personal life, your health and your home as you move forward next year. The signs of change are lurking in the background, giving an idea of ​​some of the options you can take advantage of this year. Consider how much time and effort you are willing to invest and develop a formula for success. Their numbers are 8, 13, 21, 29, 31, 43, 47.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An innovative plan will help you get support. The information offered will be a reminder to practice moderation and frugality. Listen to an offer and consider whether you should join forces or do your thing. Romance is presented. 4 stars

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): make changes for the right reason. You want to go to next year with as little luggage as possible. Conversations with the people you care about most will help solve any problems you may have or the prevailing uncertainty. 2 stars

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): you don't have to be alone. Contact the people you care about and make an agreement to help each other move forward next year. A physical improvement will prepare you to bring the new year to fashion. Romance is presented. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): put your energy to work for you. A creative effort will change the direction you take. An association seems promising and will encourage you to get involved in organizations next year that could benefit from what you have to offer. 3 star

LEO (from July 23 to August 22): Do not let changes made by someone bother you. Take it as a signal to follow the path that most excites you. Your freedom should be the freedom to make decisions that shape perspectives in a positive way. 3 star

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): It is up to you to make the change. Don't settle for less. Traveling, talking and exploring new possibilities will lead to unusual people and the opportunity to do something you've always wanted to try. A positive change is within reach. 3 star

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): keep your life free of complexity and people who cause difficulties. Gravite towards those who offer you unique suggestions, ideas and options that you had not thought about in the past. Personal improvements, love and romance are presented. 5 stars

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): a change at home will confuse you. Research, find the best deal and head in a direction that offers the space, security and future you want. A trip will open your eyes and encourage you to enjoy life. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (from November 22 to December 21): meet with old friends. What you discover will help you recognize what you have and what you want. When the grass looks greener on the other side of the fence, look closer before making a move. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19): Take the time to adapt to any changes that occur around you. Consider the best way to take advantage of inevitable situations and you will find a solution that will generate additional benefits. Don't let anger settle or take over. 3 star

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18): choose your battles wisely. Refuse to let your emotions take over and get you in trouble. The arguments will only make things worse. Be reasonable and clarify your position. You will be surprised by the result you get. Choose love over discord. 3 star

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): Do not share secrets. Stay focused on what you have to finish before the end of the year. Position for success instead of provoking situations based on an assumption. Look for positive changes and interaction. 3 star

Birthday Baby: You are innovative, investigative and kind. You are curious and eclectic.

