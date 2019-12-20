Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married: report

Loading...

Joshua Jackson went down the stream, hallway.

According to People, the actor of "Dawson’s Creek," 41, and actress / model Jodie Turner-Smith, 33, have been officially hooked "recently," said a source close to the couple.

The couple broke up obtaining what looked like a marriage license in a Beverly Hills courthouse in August, according to the Daily Mail. These licenses are valid for up to 90 days, although that period would have been long before this week, suggesting that They must have acted earlier this year.

Page Six saw Jackson and Turner-Smith looking comfortable at a party in June, and last month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple, attending the premiere of Turner-Smith's "Queen & Slim" in Los Angeles.

Although both were dressed in Gucci designs, their respective left hands caught the attention, where Turner-Smith wore a marquise diamond on his ring finger and Jackson a brushed gold ring on his ring finger.

