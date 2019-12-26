Josh Jacobs of the Raiders undergoes surgery on his leg – The Reporter

Loading...

Rookie Raiders runner Josh Jacobs posted on Instagram that he underwent surgery on his lower left leg on Christmas Day.

Jacobs delivered the surprising news along with a video of him leaving the surgery.

Josh Jacobs says he had the "fastest surgery ever" on Wednesday. Hoping for a speedy recovery for the star tower 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jGp2eTk8H4

“This was random. I didn't plan to even be here. The surgery was great. The fastest surgery ever performed, ”Jacobs wrote.

Although there are no more details about the surgery, it is hard to believe that Jacobs, who expected to play Sunday in Denver after sitting last week with a shoulder injury, would be available while the Raiders try to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Oakland, which needs to beat the Broncos on Sunday and receive help from other teams to reach the postseason, will probably turn to Jalen Richard and Deandre Washington again to replace Jacobs.

Washington ran 23 times for 85 yards in a 24-17 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles last Sunday. Richard, who only had 11 yards on five carries, caught four passes off the field for 18 yards.

Jacobs beat the Raiders' all-time record as rookies this season with 1,150 yards despite losing two games.

Check back for more information on this breaking story.

