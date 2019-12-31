Josh Duhamel receives $ 175K to be the face of North Dakota

Loading...

North Dakota will again have the help of Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel to help promote tourism in his home state.

The North Dakota tourism department confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the star of several "Transformers" films will be paid $ 175,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign over the next two years. The state has a contract with Duhamel since 2013 to help attract visitors to North Dakota.

The extension of the contract that expires on December 31, 2021, brings more than $ 1 million that Duhamel has received from the state.

Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the northern part of the state that is about an hour's drive from the U.S.-Canada border.

The advertising campaign with Duhamel is a continuation of the legendary North Dakota brand that was established in 2002 to help create greater state awareness.

Although North Dakota is one of the least visited states in the United States, tourism is the third largest industry in the state, behind energy and agriculture. The biggest attraction is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the badlands of western North Dakota.

The director of the State Tourism Division, Sara Otte Coleman, will present the new two-year advertising campaign next week, said Heather LeMoine, the agency's marketing manager.

The previous $ 2.9 million campaign featured Duhamel doing everything from fishing and biking to attending college football and hockey games. Some also include his son Axl, 6, whose mother is Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie. The campaign included television and print ads, as well as travel and hunting guides.

Duhamel "has highlighted the state that not many people know about," said LeMoine. "It has definitely been worth it."

Ads with the 47-year-old actor have appeared primarily in the neighboring states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the nearby Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, LeMoine said.

"We don't have the money to do a national campaign," said LeMoine.

North Dakota had 22.6 million visitors in 2018, more than 5% from the previous year, agency data show. Visitor spending totaled $ 3 billion that included $ 300 million in state and local taxes, the agency said.

LeMoine said that the advertising campaign with Duhamel has resulted in more than $ 100 for every dollar in spent state funds.

The tourism industry provides about 42,000 jobs in the state, LeMoine said.

