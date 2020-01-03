Jose Mourinho stoic as Tottenham loses the Harry Kane talismanic to tear his hamstrings

Loading...

Kane has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for the club and the country this season, but Mourinho is not ready to linger there.

"I think we will lose him for a while and because I am totally convinced of this, I can anticipate it," said Mourinho.

"I don't want to stay here with you crying at every press conference now.

"Everyone knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club.

Kane tightens his thigh before being replaced against Southampton. Credit: Getty

"We miss his quality, the routines that the team has with him, every minute of every game he doesn't play, so every game he doesn't play, we will miss him.

"But I don't want to cry here all the time, I want to focus now on the available players.

"Now that Son [Heung-min] is back, I would rather talk about Son than Harry."

His will be available in Middlesbrough and is likely to lead the line, with Lucas Moura or Troy Parrott, 17, also possible options.

Although he may be listed at Riverside Stadium, Mourinho does not consider Parrott to be an immediate replacement for Kane.

"I think too soon. I think one thing is potential and another thing is the conditions for expressing potential and I think it needs time," said Mourinho.

