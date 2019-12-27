Jordan Poole will develop with the Warriors League G affiliate in Santa Cruz indefinitely – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors guard Jordan Poole is heading to the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for a couple of games this weekend and, according to coach Steve Kerr, will be there for a period of time undefined as a more deliberate phase of its development begins

Poole, 20, will make his G League debut on Saturday in Stockton before the Santa Cruz Warriors play against the Texas Legends on Sunday at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. The organization intended for Poole's development to include several G League assignments when he was selected in the June NBA Draft.

"We assumed there would be times when we put him in the G League," Kerr said as the Warriors prepared to protect a run of three consecutive victories as Friday's game against the Suns entered the Chase Center. "And this seems to be a good time to do it."

Michigan's No. 28 pick, Poole fought after being pushed into the Warriors rotation earlier this season after the list was devastated by injuries. In 29 games, Poole averaged 7.1 points with 25.4% of shots in the worst league, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. With healthier staff, he has been entering and leaving the rotation in recent weeks.

"At the beginning of the season, when we were down from so many boys, I thought we had to play many minutes, frankly," Kerr said. "This is more a natural order of things."

After averaging 27 minutes per game in November, Poole averaged 11.9 minutes in nine games in December and shot 10.5% overall.

"I think he has played well in recent weeks. It has been good to give him shorter bursts, it is a more natural way to develop, where you play shorter minutes," Kerr said. "You can make a mistake, you can make a good play, you're never too high or too low." Then you watch the tape with your coach and keep moving forward. ”

Rookie center Alen Smailagic and two-way player Ky Bowman will also be with the team's G-League affiliate this weekend, while Golden State will play against the Mavericks at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Bidirectional update of player status: After Friday, Bowman has exhausted 34 of the 45 days he is allowed to spend with his NBA club under his two-way contract. Guard Damion Lee used 33. The rest of his seasons must be spent with the affiliate of the G. Bowman League has become a key reserve, while Lee began the last six games as an escort.

"We're going to encounter a problem here in a couple of weeks and that's how it is," Kerr said. "But both boys are playing very well and we feel that, as a team, we are playing well." Therefore, I could also stand it and see how it works and deal with whatever comes next. "

The Warriors are aware of their remaining days and are working on ways to convert one or both to standard contracts, which will probably involve exchanging another player on the list or waiting until March, when they can sign one for a minimum prorated contract.

As Kerr said, there are "several ways to try to keep them both, but it is complex and not something we are going to talk about publicly." It's more behind the scenes, discover what's next. "