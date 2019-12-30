Jordan Clarkson, in 3 games, has changed the Utah Jazz bench

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson has played three games for Utah Jazz, and has not wasted time becoming a valuable piece of rotation.

"I'm trying to learn every day," he said after the 104-81 victory of the Jazz over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. "When we come to practice, I'm very attentive and everyone is talking to me. I'm just trying to collect everything as quickly as possible."

Clarkson scored 20 points from the bank on Monday, second only in scoring for Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 23 points. It was the second consecutive game in which Clarkson followed Mitchell as the team's top scorers after he finished with 19 points on Saturday against the Clippers.

When acquiring Clarkson from the Cavaliers last week in an exchange that sent Dante Exum to Cleveland, the overwhelming opinion of Jazz players was elated at the prospect of having a guy who could easily get a bucket and inject some life into a bank that until December 25 was ranked 29th in the NBA in scoring, averaging only 26.9 points per game

"It's been everything we thought it was going to be in these last three games," Mitchell said after Monday's game, "and he's learning all this on the go and still playing well, and that's hard to do."

However, through these three games, it has become clear that it is not just Clarkson's ability to score in a variety of ways that has impressed Jazz players and the coaching staff.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) fight for the rebound during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Clarkson has been defensively surprised in his short time with Jazz, doing readings and spinning with a speed that leads to the question of whether he is so good from the beginning, how much better can he be once he has a more intimate understanding of the system? ?

"Keep talking and looking for ways to get into the paint, get bounces, change and be able to go from watching Derrick Rose to chasing the shooters," Mitchell said. "That is really going to help us a lot, its intensity on the defensive."

The other way Clarkson has impacted the life of the Jazz is the energy shock it brings when it is on the ground.

The Jazz looked like there was a sleepy mist over them during the first half on Monday night, shooting only 18.2 percent from beyond the arc and allowing the Pistons to take a 40-39 lead in between.

Things quickly began to change direction when Utah started running to start the second half, taking a 13-point lead, but then the advantage began to wilt. The Pistons had reduced the lead to seven points when Clarkson registered at the 4:02 mark of the third quarter.

Twelve seconds later, Clarkson hit a 3 and the Jazz never seemed to return to the funk they were previously in the game.

"That's one of the things we know he is capable of and I think he also chose his places," said Utah head coach Quin Snyder about Clarkson changing the game to Jazz. "That's something he brings."

After the doorbell rang, Clarkson was giving a television interview on the court and Joe Ingles entered, giving Clarkson the water bath he had become accustomed during the exit interviews. It was an exclamation point about Clarkson's performance and a symbolic representation of what the rest of the team has been thinking about and what Mitchell said moments later in the locker room.

"He is taking full advantage and we are all happy to have him."