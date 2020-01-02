Jonathan Isaac's severe knee sprain will be evaluated in two months

Loading...

Orlando Magic fans have spent the last day holding their breath as they wait for an injury update for third-year striker Jonathan Isaac. Word has gotten around to what extent he got stuck on Thursday afternoon, and although he managed to avoid a tear, he is expected to stay on the shelf for a few months.

Isaac injured his left knee on Wednesday in the first quarter of Orlando’s 122-1 win against Washington Wizards. Initial reports indicated that he was not severely damaged in the tape. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the diagnosis is a severe knee sprain and bone contusion that will result in Isaac being missing in the next two months.

An Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac left knee has a severe sprain and bone contusion and the team plans to reevaluate his status in about two months, the league sources told ESPN. Good news: there was no structural damage to ACL, MCL or PCL tapes.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 2, 2020

Soon after, the report was confirmed by Magic, which released a press release that stated that Isaac's return to the practice "depends on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation."

Avoiding a crack and the possibility that Isaac is back for the off-season (should Orlando make it, of course) are both silver lining on a fairly dark cloud. Isaac has become one of the league's most devastating defenders during his third year in the league. Whenever the Magic can choke its opponents at that end of the floor, it usually has its fingerprints all over the game. Now Orlando must hold his two-game pillow for the eight-seed contest in the Eastern Conference without one of its best players for the next few months.

