John Mulaney on making a children's special that is not afraid of difficult topics

Loading...

In 2019, we saw Jordan Peele's continued foundation as a horror visionary, and Bill Hader's award-winning Barry reached another level, and the guys behind The Hangover deliver two of the most sobering entertainment pieces of the year. The often repeated lesson is that it shouldn't come as a surprise when creative people do creative things and show a broader skill than we would imagine.

And yet, it may surprise some people when comedian John Mulaney presents a musical special for children that is indeed filled with as much passion as wonderful madness (see: Jake Gyllenhaal as obsessed Mr. Music), and a comedy (See : Richard Kinds Talk Show on Tween). Something inherently and a result of what Mulaney told us was a "softening" in the course of 70 minutes when we spoke to him last week. Also in the discussion? Plan a course for this unique special and honor an era of children's entertainment that wasn't afraid of more difficult topics. We also talked about the thrill of not being tied to a project for too long and why SNL actors probably don't care that celebrities play politicians.

This comes from a place of admiration, not a runny nose … But that special feeling is an interesting or unique choice for someone. How much do you plan your career compared to things that interest you at the moment?

I plan about six months in advance and that's after years when I sometimes have a five or two year plan. I often work on one thing with some people and then I have so much fun doing it that I want to do something else with them right away. In the past few years I have been very lucky that I have not had to go through a whole series of television programs, feature films or the like. I was able to run specials or one or two episodes of Documentary Now! Or go back to Saturday Night Live to curate something that I really like and do it the way I really want it, and then let it end. It was very pleasant. I really like putting out a few things a year that I could put a lot of emphasis on.

Is that part of the flexibility you have and the ability to jump from one idea to the next without having to do banking and hope that you can do these things before they go away?

A little bit, yes. That is the part that I can worry about. I wouldn't call it restlessness. I can stick to an idea for a year or more. But sometimes, yes, I get creative ADHD where I really like something and then I get distracted or I go to a show or I watch something and get into that kind of format. (Laughs) I remember seeing Book Of Mormon when I was working on Saturday Night Live. And I think there could be no more polar opposites than a live TV show that you put together in five days and a musical that you put together in five years. And I thought … I was in the middle of an author meeting and Saturday Night Live and said, "I just want to do something where we can spend five years!" And that's really not helpful for a weekly variety show. So, yes, the ability to jump from rock to rock was fun. I hope that's not a weakness on my part.

I'm not saying this to compare comedians to musicians, but it seems to me that musicians release albums and then tour. We do the opposite. We then tour and publish it as an album or special. But the expectation of having a new project every year and it's different from the last one, and hopefully you take the same people with you – I think it's a lot of fun. In a way, it's like mimicking this kind of lifestyle.

What did you particularly notice about this idea?

I noticed a lot of things. I hoped it would be clear that it was me if someone was parodyed. I really liked talking to the kids I worked with on it. But what struck me most was how pleasant it was for Marika Sawyer and Rhys Thomas (co-producers) and Eli Bolden (music supervisor) and me to find a more straightforward and sincere solution. It's something I wouldn't have felt comfortable with a decade ago. We tried to make them less actors in something we wrote and more independent voices that you hear. I think I would have manipulated it more if I was 27 vs 37.

The specificity of the language is so important in comedies, but I imagine that child actors are more likely to ask where they are going with the material. Were they free (to explore)?

The interviews were completely free. And we have never tried to lead them to anything other than a direct conversation about different fears and what they hope to do. Or whether they had advice for their older self. We kept it pretty general. We have not tried to provoke early answers at all. We just wanted to talk to them. And then there were a couple of segments that were pretty improvised. I played chess with a boy named Tyler Bourke. The script consists of only two lines. The rest was a freeform conversation with Tyler. There is also a great segment for tween girls called "Girl Talk With Richard Kind".

Uh-huh.

Apart from being asked to start each sentence with "Girl Talk", that was wide open. I wish we could broadcast the entire 35 minutes that we filmed. Jacob Laval and David Byrne do a segment called Paper Mache Time and there was a loose script that was gradually expanded by the two who were working on it. I think my favorite line is the one Jacob added, "Everything will be fine, David Byrne." (Laughs) There were a few sketches that were more narrowly written, but after maybe the second day, Marika and I said to each other: Oh, it's like Saturday Night Live now when you start writing for the cast. They think: "How would we end it?" Let's just give the ball to Linder (Sutton) or Camille (De La Cruz) or Cordelia (Comando) or Oriah (Elgrabli) or cell (Steele Morrow)). You know, they do it very well, and talking to them would be really fun. I would say we have adapted more to this cast than to us.

Netflix

Why was it important to have this authenticity in summary and not necessarily to make it appear as a parody of these things or as a mockery of these things?

Well, all the evidence seems to indicate the opposite, but I never feel like I'm making fun of things when I do them. I felt with Documentary Now! On IFC, people would like to say, “This week is Documentary Now! Spit … "like any movie we make. You know, it's just a homage without comedy, that would be a lie. But I really liked the type of programming we wanted to replicate with The Sack Lunch Bunch I think, to be honest, there was so much shooting and then we got together with our great editor Adam Epstein that you see a half-sincere person get really soft over the course of 70 minutes (laughs).

The interviews with the children focus on what scares them. Why was that a particular topic you wanted to investigate?

I don't know much about children's entertainment right now. I think I said at the beginning that I watched children's programs during this era and didn't like it. That’s not really true. I am aware of some of it. But it seemed to me like some of my friends watching with their children that it doesn't have the same melancholy or death as the stuff we have consumed. And I thought, as a child, did I feel troubled, scared and sad all the time because Roald Dahl killed the parents on the first ten pages of every book? Or was my mind already in this place? And so, I think I wanted to see if this tone also fits today's children. Things weren't dark when I was growing up … Well, maybe they were dark. They were dark, but they felt right.

It's either James And The Giant Peach or The Witches. The parents go out for the night and are killed by a rhino that has fled the zoo. And my parents went out on Saturday night and we had a babysitter. It seemed to be in the back of my mind every time I said goodbye to them that I thought they could be killed by a rhino. So I wondered if children were still having the same amount of bizarre fear and then wondered what these fears might be about and if they were different from 1989 now.

I am sure we have seen a lot of the same children's program. Back then there were no bumpers for content. While it now feels like there's a bit of protective padding around news.

I think it was partly what we presented. And it was presented to us by adults, but it seems to be from adults who didn't think children couldn't do certain things. As in Labyrinth or Flight Of The Navigator, there were many who really wanted to escape their lives and then really regretted it. And you have eleven-year-old protagonists who say, "I screwed everything up. Why did I put myself in this position?" (Laughs) It was a speed that I think, as I say, "It's for kids, for adults, with kids present. "Whatever adults did for our entertainment really thought we could handle a crowd. And maybe we could.

Last thing. You were a writer on SNL when Tina Fey came and Sarah Palin came, right?

Yes. I was hired in August. 2008 yes.

I thought about it myself and saw how people get out of shape about all cameos and political pop-ins like Larry David or obviously Alec Baldwin. People say the cast will be cut. Does anyone on this show really care if these cameos take place? I'm just curious to see if it feels like a break-in or if it's just part of the show.

No, that's not the case. When I was there, it's not like that. I think and that's kind of a treasure chest that is the show. The cold opening is mostly where they are. Aside from very big debates, cold opening is generally limited to a few people. And when I was host – I think both times actually – Ben Stiller played Michael Cohen. These sketches are on the go a lot and the next day at CNN and hopefully the next day at Meet The Press. And they have a life in the news cycle, but with the show, which lasts three minutes and 49 seconds, you are often glad that you are not there so that you can prepare for something else. (Laughs) This is my experience.

Yes, the show is such a big, moving beast that I didn't know if people were necessarily able to be associated with jealousy or anything.

No. Well, I remember that these parts are not the Trojan horse, but what attracts a hell of a lot of people to look at. You know, the opening that's the current cold this week is what we're using to get people (laughs) to see more and more disrespectful sketches as the night goes on.

So, singing lobsters … that's what makes people sing lobsters in restaurants.

In this way, we pretend that we are smart.

"John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" can be streamed on Netflix starting Tuesday, December 24th.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) tv (t) john mulaney (t) john mulaney & the sack lunch bund (t) netflix (t) sesame street (t) uproxx interviews