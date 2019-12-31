Joey McIntyre, someone from your past will play a role in the future. – The reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Joey McIntyre, 47; Val Kilmer, 60; Baby Neuwirth, 61; Anthony Hopkins, 82.

Happy birthday: look for opportunities and some interest will arise. A change will make it easier to take advantage of an exciting perspective. Do not allow uncertainty or confusion to be established when it comes to where or how you live. Do whatever it takes to reach your destination of choice. Someone from your past will play a role in the future. Their numbers are 3, 13, 16, 22, 29, 34, 49.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Think about what others say. Reveal little, reflect on the information you collect and watch to see how others respond. Keep your plans simple, moderate and oriented to spend time with someone you love. Romance is in the stars. 3 star

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Refuse to let a decision someone make bother you. Close the year with a high note surrounding yourself with people who share your likes, dislikes and plans. Expand your circle of friends and enjoy the holiday season. 3 star

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): participate in activities that will allow you to interact with people with whom you would like to collaborate next year. Now is not the time to do business, but it is the perfect opportunity to get to know people better. Listen and learn. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Bring the new year in a unique way. Spending time with people who help stretch your mind and encourage you to take better care of yourself will help you start a lifelong routine that will make you feel and look better. 5 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): You may be all connected and eager to go, but erratic behavior will not end well. Step back and choose a quieter place, or consider staying at home with someone whose company you enjoy. 3 star

VIRGO (August 23 to September 22): Be honest with yourself and others when it comes to your New Year's resolution. If you want to make a change, do it openly and wholeheartedly. However, do not try to pressure others to follow you; Do your thing. 3 star

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): Align with people who make the best of you, not with those who belittle or stop you. Focus on yourself, on the things you like and enjoy, and on the people you know you can trust to support you. 3 star

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): A change is best for you. Listen to what others have to say, but do what is best for you. An address that allows you to use your skills uniquely will encourage you to live life your way. The new beginnings seem promising. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Be careful when dealing with sensitive issues. It is likely that someone is misleading about a situation that can influence a decision to be made. Do not trust anyone but yourself. Make decisions based on your needs, not on what someone else wants. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19): Sit down and take note of what everyone is doing. Don't feel that you have to follow the crowd. Put your plans in motion; The thanks for what you have to offer will be yours. Be a leader and you will rewrite your destiny. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18): put more emphasis on your health and relationships. A physical change will lift your mood and put you in the mood to start the new year with the people you care about most. 3 star

PISCES (from February 19 to March 20): emotions will be close to the surface. Look more and choose your words wisely. A change that happens will end up being for your benefit, so don't make an unnecessary scandal. Let things develop naturally. 3 star

Birthday baby: you are articulate, brave and insightful. You are original and adaptable.

