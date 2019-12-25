Joel Embiid was Giannis & # 39; Kryptonit in The Sixers & # 39; Christmas Day Win

Loading...

The Bucks-76ers matchup in Philadelphia at Christmas should be one of the two banquet games of the day alongside Clippers-Lakers, as there was a showdown between the two teams that are expected to be at the top of the east this season.

After a little more than a third of the season, it was the Bucks who held 27: 4 towards the end and scored the best record in the NBA. The Sixers had a respectable 22-10, but offensive disagreements had raised question marks as to whether they still belonged to the title contender.

On Wednesday, they vigorously replied and dismantled the bucks on both ends of the floor in one of the season's most impressive performances. They won 121-109, which went far wrong for much of the second half as the end result indicated. Offensive they reached 100 points after three quarters and reached a new season high with 21 points (on 44 atttps). In defense they prevented Bucks' offensive and gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a chance thanks to the somewhat heroic performance of Joel Embiid.

Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds at night and dominated Milwaukee, but it was what he did on the defensive that was the most impressive. Embiid was the main defender of Giannis, who kept the current MVP (and the leading MVP candidate this year) off the sidelines and played some incredible games against Antetokounmpo during the transition period at the beginning of the second half, in which he is normally unstoppable.

This strip and block were the two best examples of Embiid's tremendous performance against Giannis as it used its strength and length to neutralize the advantages Giannis normally has in these two areas. Antetokounmpo was 8 out of 27 from the field (including 0 out of 7 from the three-point range), largely thanks to Embiid's efforts, which included Giannis well enough to allow the other Sixers defenders to focus on the shooters hold perimeter where Milwaukee was only 9-of-28 to start the game (they made four of their last five to lose the game late).

In no way did the Sixers suddenly make a blueprint for other teams to try to stop the Bucks and Giannis, because no one else has a Joel Embiid or the length of a unit that Philly does. Given the potential for these two to meet in the playoffs in either the conference semifinals or the conference finals, the performance in this game provided an insight into what the dollars in a series will have to do with the Sixers. Embiid will spend most of the time with Giannis, forcing him to get tougher, more competitive shots outside the restricted area.

This is the approach we have seen from other teams in the postseason in the past two seasons, and it remains the biggest question of money. Can they shoot consistently (that's a question for every team, of course) and who else is able to trigger offense when the defense pushes the ball out of Giannis' hands? It's the place where Eric Bledsoe has had trouble in the past season and where Milwaukee has yet to prove it the most.

For Philly, they have proven that they are absolutely part of the title discussion when their shots are fired. Embiid is a top season star, Tobias Harris looked like the space he absolutely needs, and Ben Simmons was engaged and attacked downhill with 15 points and 14 assists. The offensive came alive and when combined with their defensive potential, they are a really scary team when they shoot all cylinders.

This game has not proven that Philly is better than Milwaukee, but that this is a series we should be waiting for. A seven-game matchup would produce some enormous games, forcing both teams to try some things that are uncomfortable for them, and most importantly, deciding who will do their best over the course of the series.

