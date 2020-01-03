Joe Thornton of the Sharks talks about passing Adam Oates on the NHL's all-time attendance list – The Reporter

Loading...

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Joe Thornton said Friday that it was special to receive a text message from Adam Oates after the Sharks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime last night.

Thornton helped in the goal of Brent Burns with 2:58 remaining in overtime, giving the Sharks a 3-2 victory on Thursday in their second game of a five-game road trip. Attendance was the number 1,080 of Thornton's career, which took him beyond Oates to seventh place on the NHL's all-time attendance list.

"I saw it grow," Thornton said of Oates. “He was one of the best, obviously, of all time. I met him over the years and also an incredible guy. It's special when you go through a boy you know and one of your idols while you grow up. Very exciting."

Thornton felt the same in April when he tied and passed Steve Yzerman on the NHL's all-time attendance list. Thornton is number 19 in honor of Yzerman, who had 1,063 assists in a 22-year career in the Hall of Fame.

Oates, 57, played 1,337 games in 19 NHL seasons from 1985 to 2004 and was included in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

Oates, one of the best non-recruited free agents who has ever played in the league, had at least 60 assists in a season 10 times, including a personal record of 97 with the Boston Bruins in 1992-93.

Oates was perhaps the most famous for his prolific association with Brett Hull with the St. Louis Blues from 1989 to 1992. Oates had 228 assists in just 195 games with the Blues before being traded to the Bruins, where he helped Cam Neely reach third place Season of 50 goals in 1993-94.

"I saw him spend all those years at Hull and then Cam," said Thornton. "Being in the top 10 in assists all the time is something special. I remember playing road hockey or playing in the backyard on the ice, you were Adam Oates sometimes.

“Actually, he sent me a text message (Thursday) at night to congratulate me on passing it. It's very surprising, but he's a good guy. it was not surprising. "

The Paul Coffey defender is sixth on the NHL professional assistance list with 1,135. Thornton has a goal and three assists in his last four games and 16 points this season before Saturday's game with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Thornton practiced Friday in a line with Marcus Sorensen and Kevin Labanc, as it seems that the Sharks will keep intact the same lines and pairs of defense they had against the Penguins for Saturday's game.

The Sharks entered Friday in 13th place in the Western Conference, eight points behind a place in the playoffs. After Saturday, the Sharks continue their road trip on Sunday against the capitals of Washington and conclude on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues.