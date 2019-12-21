"Joe Pera talks to you" is the most beautiful show on TV

Loading...

The Rundown is a weekly column featuring some of the week's biggest, craziest, and most remarkable entertainment events. The number of elements varies, as does the theme. It won't always make sense. Some articles may not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or about this week. It is important that it is Friday and we are here to have fun.

ITEM NUMBER 1 – You deserve a nice show

I want to talk to you about Joe Pera Talks With You, an adult swim series that is currently in season two. What a nice show. Pera, a comedian known for his boisterous and deliberate performance, plays a Michigan choir teacher who goes through almost any activity you can think of. The episode titles include "Joe Pera Brings You To Breakfast", "Joe Pera Is Waiting With You" and the premiere of season two "Joe Pera Talks To You About Beans", beginning with the following line: "Beans". You have everything: protein, carbohydrates, fiber, affordable. "

The show is soothing and funny and just really very nice, as I can hardly describe it. It has its own speed and style. Each episode lasts about 10 minutes and there are rarely conflicts. It is usually only Joe Pera who tells you about it in normal situations and why he likes her in slow, soothing tones. It all borders on ASMR sometimes, only to be interrupted by a funny burst of action, like the bean episode when he suddenly starts violent strikes to drive piles into the ground.

I accept that this show may not be for everyone. It is very likely that after reading, you will go to an episode – they are all on the Adult Swim website if you have a cable subscription – and say, "What is this?" Nothing happens. Brian is hilarious if he likes it. “It's strange, as the backlog of these columns shows, but still. It's okay if that's your reaction. But I'll also tell you that I stumbled across the show one day earlier this year and watched the whole first season in one session. My current routine was to start one or two episodes when Friday afternoon gets slow so I can focus on the weekend. It's very my kind of thing.

It is also so unique to Pera. He does comedy in a way that I think I have never seen before. Here's his appearance at Seth Meyers this week to give you an idea of ​​what I'm going to do.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yi_pdmipZ0M (/ embed)

And here he's a little bit about the Buffalo Bills. This is one of the funniest parts I've ever seen. Stay to the end. I promise you won't see it any closer. Zero chance.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sEHv-iKrYU (/ embed)

Please give the show a chance when I have more people to talk to about it. I recommend starting from season 1 with “Joe Pera Reads Church Announcements”. It's as pure as distilling the show. The transition from "What is it?" About "When will it be funny?" To fully immerse yourself in this world happens in a few minutes, and when it clicks for you, it will really, really click. I suspect you won't see where it goes either.

Joe Pera Talks With You is a nice, relaxing show about a nice man who lives in Michigan and likes to grow and hike beans. I cannot imagine what this pitch meeting must have been like. I am glad that it went well and I am glad that there is this show.

ITEM NUMBER TWO – If I had to summarize the film 6 Underground in a screencap …

Netflix

… I think it would be, for reasons that I will explain using the annotated numbers and arrows.

1. This is a neon green sports car amid high speed driving through the streets of Florence, Italy. The car is driven by Dave Franco, with Ryan Reynolds in the passenger seat holding a dangling eyeball on his recently attached optic nerve over a cell phone to unlock it, and two beautiful women in the back seat, one of whom is a bloody spy and the other is the doctor trying to keep her alive.

2. The car crashes through a large window and rolls through a historic building because, to quote director Michael Bay (yes, that's a real quote, I swear): "I don't change my style for anyone." Pussies do that. "

3. This part of the chase that is very long and curvy and doesn't even come close to the wildest scene in the movie (at some point a sniper fetches a pool with glass walls from the penthouse on the top floor of a high-rise building in Hong Kong – Sunrise, where there is a waterfall rushes down to the street), is set to a techno version of "O Fortuna". That's perfect.

4. All of these things happen at once and, as you can see from the progress bar below, within the first 15 minutes of the movie.

Would I say that 6 Underground is "a good movie"? No, I don't think I would go that far. But it is a lot. It is definitely a lot. Nobody can take it from him, not even by removing his eyeball.

ITEM NUMBER THREE – cats!

Universal pictures

As I recently discussed in this column, the whole concept of the upcoming Cats film is very exciting for me. I saw the trailer for the first time and realized that the whole thing can be a wonderful mess, a menagerie of very horny, cat-human CGI creations that sing songs to each other. Reading the musical's Wikipedia story summary didn't stop me from doing this because it all sounds crazy in a way that makes me giggle if I just think about it. Please read it if you don't know what cats are and what they are about. My Christmas present for you.

However, this week the review embargo on the film was lifted and Buddyyyy has lifted it. Reviews and reviews and other reviews that all flood at once and describe unbridled chaos, using many terms such as "Unhinged", "Madness" and "Unrest". I am delighted to report that none of it has brought the tiniest bit in my interest. If anything, the opposite is the case. I love a good consensus. That's what I'm about.

It is also apparently what the famous writer T.S. Eliot was concerned with how the man's estate behind the musical's source material explained to the Guardian when the reviews fell.

Eliot herself, she said, would probably have agreed. "We know that he would have liked the lines because he wrote them. Then he loved the dance … his nickname in Harvard was Elbow's Eliot, he loved the dance so much. He also went to music theater all the time with Valerie (his wife). So I can't imagine how he wouldn't have liked it with all the things he loved in a movie. I think he would have had a sense of humor, he was very open-minded, he liked it when his head was blown. He was an unusual person and it's such an unusual thing. "

Being the spokesman for an estate must be so strange. It may take years for you to comment on something and then blammo. They are on the horn and explain that the spirit of T.S. Eliot isn't angry with the reviews of a cat movie that uses technology he couldn't have fathomed in his wildest fever dream, and he thinks that's funny. I need more statements from late celebrity stands about what they're not crazy about. Or just about cats. In any case.

ITEM NUMBER FOUR – Let (do?) Joe Pesci play the Pope

Netflix

Two things have happened in the world of television and film lately:

A not inconsiderable amount of pope-related material will soon be released between Netflix's The Two Popes and HBO's The New Pope (the latter is the sequel to The Young Pope) and two popes

Joe Pesci returned to the Irishman for a role after his early retirement

That brings me to my point: we should let Joe Pesci play the Pope. Every pope. I base this statement on two equally important factors. First, I think he would be a good pope; secondly, I would like to see it. Let's work on it after the holidays.

ITEM NUMBER FIVE – Wait until you see Gyllenhaal in this sucker

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omUnQ5ej6dY (/ embed)

I'm happy to report that I saw the screener for Netflix's upcoming special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch and it's wonderful. It's also very strange in parts, and the part I'm mainly referring to here is an ending song performed by Jake Gyllenhaal in his character as a maniac called Mr. Music that you have to see to believe , The rest of the special is also weird, but weird as Mulaney guides a crew of very talented kids and teens through a series of songs and sincere interviews that are silly and cute at the same time, and occasionally quite thoughtful. I can highly recommend it.

I also recommend reading this interview with Mulaney, conducted by Alexander Bonanos, 10-year-old son of Christopher Bonanos from New York Magazine. The interview is really pretty good and shows once again that most children can and probably do this job better than me. Here is my favorite title swap:

J.M.: I relied on something I don't know if you have ever read "The Nutshell Gang" or have come into contact with this Maurice Sendak series of books. I got to know her through the album Really Rosie and wanted something like that. And on Saturday Night Live I had a sketch cut several times called "The Scrapyard Gang". A junkyard is like an old …

Answer: I am aware of what a junkyard is.

J.M .: Sorry!

A.B .: No, it's fine!

"I know what a junkyard is." Incredible. The Power Dynamic turned in one sentence. I am in awe. Now I want to read dozens of cat reviews written by children. Let the kids work, I say. They had it too good for too long.

READER MAIL

From Anonymous:

I read that Coach Herman Boone (Remember the Titans) died yesterday, which made me think about sports films. In particular, team sports films, which almost all follow the same formula – the team is disrupted for whatever reason (disorganized, institutional racism, aliens have stolen their skills), brings together to win and overcome adversity, and both the leader as well as the team learn important life lessons (see: Mighty Ducks, Remember the Titans, Space Jam).

Then I read your latest robbery tweet that made me think: what kind of film better embodies what a team should be – the sports film or the robbery film? If you look at the raid teams from films like Ocean’s 11, Inside Man, The Italian Job (after Ed Norton), I would say you want exactly what you want from a team. I think the real question – from the universe of raid and sports films – is who is sitting on the pyramid of the biggest team.

Well, this is a very good email and I have tried to think a lot so that I can give her the answer she deserves. I really tried. Unfortunately, at the moment I can only think of a basketball team made up of members of the Fast Five crew. Fast Five is a robbery film. I'm not crazy. This is how it looks.

PG – Ludacris

SG – Paul Walker

SF – Gal Gadot

PF – Vin Diesel

C – The rock

BANK

Tyrese

Sung Kang

Jordana Brewster

It's a small line-up for sure, though we never got the exact dimensions of The Rock in this franchise. He looks even bigger than usual. I wouldn't be surprised if they underestimated the size of the character and tried to put him out as 6 & # 39; 8 or 6 & # 39; 9. Still a bit too small for a center, but I still don't think Hassan Whiteside will push him under the basket. And I see Gal Gadot as a kind of Paul George figure that plays a strong defense and makes its own attack shot. Ludacris is Chris Paul, Paul Walker is JJ Redick, Vin Diesel is like a bald Draymond Green. I'm sure.

If someone needs me, I only think of cats until 2020.

AND NOW THE NEWS

To Boston!

A team of workers had loaded crates of the precious crustaceans into a van around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday morning to transport a large shipment to Europe. Fresh $ 10,000 Boston lobster had been dragged into the vehicle when, like in a scene invented by a particularly lazy screenwriter, a thief jumped into the driver's seat out of nowhere and sped off with the prey.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Boston lobster robbery. It's beautiful and gets even better because "lobster" is easily the funniest word you can say in your most cross-border Boston cartoon. ("Lawbstah".) And I am happy to report that it gets even better. Fast. As if “the group of robbed lobster traders in Boston had gotten into an empty lobster wagon and chased it to finally corner it. Then he rammed the empty lobster wagon and everyone subjected it until the police came. ” The best of the better!

The facility's staff got into another lobster wagon and followed the suspect half a mile down the road to a location outside the Boston Fire Department outpost at the intersection of Medford and Main streets. There was a confrontation and, according to a report by the Boston police, “the suspect refused to stop, but deliberately pushed the stolen truck into the second van. The lobster factory employees were able to hold the suspect until the police arrived on site. "

This sounds like the best Boston has ever experienced. Must have been a very Boston experience for everyone involved.

"It is probably the best thing that ever happened in Boston," said Peter Lagorio, the company's sales and marketing manager, in a telephone interview. "It was a very Boston experience for everyone involved."

I knew it!

And guess what: this wasn't the only shellfish robbery this week. It was a week with two crustaceans. A week with two shellfish robberies from coast to coast! That's right…

To Southern California!

A thief stuck a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp in their pants when they broke into a Southern California grocery store.

EMPLOYEES: Hey, are these 30 bags of frozen shrimp in your pants or are you just happy …

Thief (trembling, turning blue)

EMPLOYEES: Oh, there are 30 bags of frozen shrimp.

The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in Riverside town and entered the store three times within 15 minutes on December 14th.

There is nothing suspicious here. Only one man puts ten bags of frozen shrimp in his pants about every five minutes. Imagine you are viewing this security material live. Imagine reacting to seeing him come back a second and a third time. I'm not even sure I would have called the police immediately. I might have waited to see how many times he tried. I would have been there and bet on it. "I take 3-to-1, he comes back a fourth time, he goes 80-1 for double-digit numbers. Get your bets now."

The point is that I would be a very bad security guard.

Every time he went to the freezer and hid the shrimp in his pants, the police said in a statement.

"Hiding the shrimp in his pants" is really just a funny phrase. I am glad that we all experience it together.

