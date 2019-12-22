Joe Ingles Sinks Two Clutch Bombs To Help Utah Jazz Win Fifth In A Row

Loading...

The 76ers (21-10) suffered their first two losses at home in their previous two games at the Wells Fargo Center because they failed to face the zone defenses of Miami and Dallas.

But the wizards went to the area sparingly and were not effective when they did.

Philidelphia took control with a 19-0 record in the second quarter and was never led.

In Charlotte, Joe Ingles had two three-pointers in the last quarter as the Utah Jazz rallied to beat the Hornets 114-107.

Ingles finished the game with 14 points and seven assists, one of six Jazz players to score double digits led by 26 by Bojan Bogdanovic.

Joe Ingles' numbers have been impressive since he pushed his way into the starting lineup of Jazz.

Australian swingman Ingles has averaged 16 points in Utah's last five outings, all victories, as he improved to 18-11 this season to be sixth in the west.

The Jazz ended the match against Charlotte without coach Quin Snyder who was kicked out in the middle of the fourth quarter after arguing for a foul.

Terry Rozier had 29 points for the Hornets (13-19).

Charlotte played one of her best halves in basketball to lead 64-56 but the Jazz fought to take the lead for good with 9:15 to play when Ingles overturned one of his four three for the game after a turnaround by the Hornets.

A third triple-double of the season for Giannis Atetokounmpo in minutes helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-102.

The reigning player par excellence collected 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to complete a 23-point high for Khris Middleton while the Bucks (26-4) consolidated the best record in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points as the Brooklyn Nets overcame an 18 point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 122-112.

The Nets (16-13) improved to 12-6 without an injured Kyrie Irving (shoulder), while even 47 points from Trey Young couldn't stop the Hawks from losing their seventh in a row.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons shorthanded 119-107 with 33 points from Zach LaVine.

