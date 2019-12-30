Joe Giudice promises his daughters "the best of me" after a difficult year

Loading...

Joe Giudice is ready to let 2019 go.

On Saturday, the patriarch of Giudice, 47, posted an emotional message on Instagram while reflecting on the tumultuous last year, which included his return to Italy to await the final decision in his deportation case, as well as separating from his wife Teresa after 20 years of marriage.

"I posted this message in the morning, but I choked and picked it up, so I thought part of the new growth is acceptance!" Joe began. “This year, I have done a lot of self-reflections. Now I know that I am happy and happy with who I am and with what I have food, bed, air, girls and family. I learned there. All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST!

Joe, who is currently awaiting a final decision in his deportation case, concluded his publication with a vote to his four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10, who appeared in his photo collage.

"I'm letting go 2019 with my beautiful girls, but I promise you the BEST of ME IN 2020!" Joe wrote. "They make me proud in many ways and they are my treasures."

Joe's daughters recently traveled to Italy to spend Christmas with him. Arriving on Instagram on Monday, the father of four shared a photo of his adventure in Rome.

"'If you think you can or think you can't, you're right. Failure is simply the opportunity to start over, this time more intelligently." – Quote from Henry Ford In 2020, I may have to learn to control myself with the use of the bowl, the heating of hot water or the lack of American services, but I can get [accustomed] to that because I can see these faces again !! Until next time! ”Wrote Joe.

As for Joe's separated wife, Teresa, 47, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star celebrated Christmas at Garden State with his brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa.

Days before the holidays, Teresa was photographed with her ex, Anthony Delorenzo.

