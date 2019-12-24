Joe Giudice meets with daughters in Italy for Christmas

Loading...

Buon Natale!

Joe Giudice has met with his four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, at Christmas for Christmas.

Joe, 47, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, welcoming his children at the airport.

"They are so cute, so happy," he captioned the clip, which shows him hugging and kissing each of his daughters.

This is the first time in three years that he spends Christmas with them.

Joe currently lives in his home country awaiting a final decision in his deportation case after spending 41 months in prison on several charges of fraud.

The star of "Real Housewives of New Jersey", Teresa Giudice, who is separated from Joe, did not get on the plane to spend the holidays abroad.

An internal source previously told us that the reality star will spend Christmas in New Jersey with his father, who was recently discharged from the hospital, where he received pneumonia treatment.

Joe and Teresa recently decided to separate after 20 years of marriage.

"They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and agreed that each one had to move on," a source told People earlier this month. "They are doing it amicably and very slowly."

Earlier this week, Teresa was seen flirting with former Anthony Delorenzo, who appeared in the recent season of "RHONJ" as her pool boy.

